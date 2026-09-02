The UK dismisses Trump's remarks and reaffirms its sovereignty over the Falklands

The British government on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's remarks about a possible review of Washington's position on the Falklands, and reiterated its commitment to the archipelago's status.
“The people of the Falkland Islands are British and have the right to determine their own future. They have expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory and our commitment to them is unwavering,” said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as reported by The Guardian. It is Downing Street's first statement since Trump replied on Monday, when asked about sovereignty over the archipelago: “I always review every position, that's just one of many.” The US president confirmed no decision.
The remarks follow a report in The Telegraph that senior Pentagon officials are considering a review of the US stance on the islands as a means of pressing London to raise military spending to the 5% of gross domestic product demanded by NATO. British Chancellor John Healey said on Monday he had received no such suggestion from his US counterparts.
In Buenos Aires, President Javier Milei described Trump's words as “very significant” and defined the sovereignty claim as Argentines' “most important and sacred cause”. He announced he will address the nation on Thursday on the matter and argued that the United States needs “a reliable ally on the passage from the Atlantic to the Pacific”, a condition he says Argentina meets. On social media he used crude language to disparage journalists who questioned his use of a national broadcast.
The shift contrasts with the president's earlier positions. He has expressed admiration for Margaret Thatcher, the British prime minister during the 1982 conflict, and has defended the islanders' right to self-determination, arguing that Argentina must persuade them to “prefer to be Argentine”. Until players unfurled a banner asserting the Argentine claim after the World Cup semi-final against England, the presidency was preparing a trip by Milei to London, which would have been the first visit by an Argentine president this century.
The United Kingdom has administered the archipelago since 1833 and Argentina maintains a sovereignty claim. In the referendum of March 2013, 99.8% of voters backed retaining British overseas territory status, with three votes against out of 1,517 valid ballots and a turnout of 92%. The Falkland Islands Government has not commented on Trump's remarks.
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What world do you live in Edgar, not this one that is for certain. nothing more than a whacko conspiracy theorist full of hate. the US got its ass kicked in the 1812 war, they invaded what is now Canada and was kicked out, the Falklands would have been a piece of cake. now lets talk about your ancestors the Romans who conquered, raped, stole. murdered and enslaved much of Europe and sections of Africa and Asia, lets talk about your Spanish heroes , who did the exact same in the Americas, the Philippines and the Netherlands. and the evil Spanish inquisition,Posted 20 hours ago +1
You do realize, Britain (in a sense) took the islands from the US.Posted 21 hours ago -1
The US actually gave you permission and the “go ahead”. But they could have kept the islands, and YOUR COUNTRY NEVER WOULD HAVE SO MUCH AS COMPLAINED, well maybe a little, but for sure Britain would have never tried to use military force against the Americans had the Americans stayed on. Lucky for you potential rape victims abound in the world, don't they?
The UK can rely on the Peace of Utrecht, which explicitly bars any Argentine claim of succession.Posted 20 hours ago -1
“...it is hereby further agreed and concluded, that neither the Catholic King, nor any of his heirs and successors whatsoever, shall sell, yield, pawn, transfer, or by any means, or under any name, alienate from them and the crown of Spain, to the French, or to any other nations whatever, any lands, dominions, or territories, or any part thereof, belonging to Spain in America.”