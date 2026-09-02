The UK dismisses Trump's remarks and reaffirms its sovereignty over the Falklands

2nd Wednesday, September 2026 - 07:50 UTC Full article

“The people of the Falkland Islands are British and have the right to determine their own future,” said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham

The British government on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's remarks about a possible review of Washington's position on the Falklands, and reiterated its commitment to the archipelago's status.

“The people of the Falkland Islands are British and have the right to determine their own future. They have expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory and our commitment to them is unwavering,” said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as reported by The Guardian. It is Downing Street's first statement since Trump replied on Monday, when asked about sovereignty over the archipelago: “I always review every position, that's just one of many.” The US president confirmed no decision.

The remarks follow a report in The Telegraph that senior Pentagon officials are considering a review of the US stance on the islands as a means of pressing London to raise military spending to the 5% of gross domestic product demanded by NATO. British Chancellor John Healey said on Monday he had received no such suggestion from his US counterparts.

In Buenos Aires, President Javier Milei described Trump's words as “very significant” and defined the sovereignty claim as Argentines' “most important and sacred cause”. He announced he will address the nation on Thursday on the matter and argued that the United States needs “a reliable ally on the passage from the Atlantic to the Pacific”, a condition he says Argentina meets. On social media he used crude language to disparage journalists who questioned his use of a national broadcast.

The shift contrasts with the president's earlier positions. He has expressed admiration for Margaret Thatcher, the British prime minister during the 1982 conflict, and has defended the islanders' right to self-determination, arguing that Argentina must persuade them to “prefer to be Argentine”. Until players unfurled a banner asserting the Argentine claim after the World Cup semi-final against England, the presidency was preparing a trip by Milei to London, which would have been the first visit by an Argentine president this century.

The United Kingdom has administered the archipelago since 1833 and Argentina maintains a sovereignty claim. In the referendum of March 2013, 99.8% of voters backed retaining British overseas territory status, with three votes against out of 1,517 valid ballots and a turnout of 92%. The Falkland Islands Government has not commented on Trump's remarks.