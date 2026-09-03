Falklands honors Merchant Navy seafarers flying the Red Ensign at Victory Green

3rd Thursday, September 2026 - 22:55 UTC Full article

On Merchant Navy Day, Falklands remembers with gratitude all those who have served at sea and those who continue to do so today.

The Falkland Islands Government are pleased to recognize the 3rd of September as Merchant Navy Day. A day to pay respect to the men and women of the Merchant Navy, both past and present, who play such an important role in maintaining our links to the wider world.

Not least the 62 Merchant Ships and 22 Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ships who played a vital role in supporting the British Armed Forces in liberating these islands in 1982, a feat that is etched in our collective memories. To commemorate Merchant Navy Day the Merchant Navy Flag affectionately known as the “Red Duster” and the Falklands Ensign will be flown at Victory Green in honor of those who still serve.

As we mark Merchant Navy Day, we remember with gratitude all those who have served at sea and those who continue to do so today. Their courage, dedication and vital contribution ensure that the Falkland Islands remain connected to the wider world. The Falkland Islands Government extends its thanks to the Merchant Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel, past and present, for their service and sacrifice.