Trump hints he would not back the UK and doubts its “capacity” to retake the Falklands

US President Donald Trump has suggested his country would not come to Britain's aid in a possible conflict with Argentina over the Falklands, linking that position to the lack of British support in Washington's war with Iran.
Asked in an interview with GB News whether he would “come to the aid” of the United Kingdom in a territorial dispute, he replied: “Well look, I was there when they had the first war. That was a long time ago and I watched it so carefully, and you comported yourselves very well. You took it back pretty strongly, but it's a long way away. That's a big trip.”
He then questioned Britain's current military capacity. “The Falklands is very interesting because your country is not the same country it was 20 years ago, 25 years ago. And you went there and you just took it back very quickly and there was no games. So I don't know if you're prepared to do that. I just don't know if you have the capacity to do that,” he said.
The president then turned to the Middle East conflict. “Your country's not doing well. Don't forget, you get a big percentage of your oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and you weren't there to help me. Your country was not there to help me. We didn't need help, but I did ask Nato, and I asked your former leader, 'why didn't you send a couple of ships?'” According to his account, then prime minister Keir Starmer replied that none were available, which he called “pretty sad”. He added that NATO had also been absent despite most members' reliance on that route for supplies.
The record qualifies that account. The United Kingdom initially refused the use of its bases for offensive strikes against Iran, but later authorised their use for defensive action, had minehunters deployed in the region and sent the destroyer HMS Dragon and helicopters to Cyprus after a drone struck the Akrotiri base. What it declined was the specific request to send vessels to reopen the strait.
The remarks come days after Trump told the BBC, when asked whether he was reviewing the US position on the archipelago: “I always review every position. That's just one of many.” He had previously warned that Washington could revise its neutrality if London failed to raise defence spending.
A British government spokesperson said the islanders “are British with a right to determine their own future”, and have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain an overseas territory, with London's commitment “unwavering”.
Previous US administrations have formally recognised de facto British administration of the archipelago without taking a position on sovereignty. Argentina and the United Kingdom fought a 74-day war in 1982 that left 255 British service personnel, 649 Argentines and three islanders dead. In the 2013 referendum, 99.8% of voters backed retaining British overseas territory status, with three votes against.
Argentine President Javier Milei is due to address the nation on Thursday night on the sovereignty claim. The Falkland Islands Government has not commented.
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Is Trump using Milei as a patsy?Posted 7 hours ago 0
He would be wise to remember the Harriet Case:
In 1839, in a case over an insurance claim for the loss of the Harriet, the US Supreme court ruled that Vernet’s seizures were illegal and that Buenos Aires had no ‘’competency to regulate, prohibit or punish’’ any activities on the islands and that the Falklands were not part of the ‘’dominions within the sovereignty of Buenos Aires.’’ (Supreme Court of the U.S
Suffolk Insurance Company Case, Law, cornell.edu./supreme court/ text/38/415)
Tump is immature, he changes his mind more than a traffic light changes colour. , the UK does not need to retake the Falklands, the small military garrison is more than enough to deal with any threat from Argentina. they would be very stupid to even try,Posted 5 hours ago 0
Yes, but when you look at what he actually said, he questions Britian’s current military capabilities, he is not alone in that.Posted 4 hours ago 0
Otherwise, he said nothing to suggest he supports, or would support Argentina in the sovereignty issue.
No doubt it will be reported otherwise in Argentina.