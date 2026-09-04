UK replies to Milei: Falklands “are British because islanders choose to be British”

4th Friday, September 2026 - 08:06 UTC Full article

“Milei's statement overnight tells us more about domestic politics in Argentina than it does about the Falkland Islands,” Streeting wrote on the social network X

Britain's Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting, responded on Friday to Argentine President Javier Milei's address on the Falklands by stating that the United Kingdom's commitment to the archipelago is “absolute and unshakeable.” It was the first public reaction from the British government following the televised national address in which Milei announced sanctions against oil companies operating in the area without Argentine authorization.

“Milei's statement overnight tells us more about domestic politics in Argentina than it does about the Falkland Islands,” Streeting wrote on the social network X. “The Falklands are British because Falkland Islanders choose to be British. Our commitment to the Falklands is absolute and unshakeable.”

Milei’s statement overnight tells us more about domestic politics in Argentina than it does about the Falkland Islands.



The Falklands are British because Falkland Islanders choose to be British.



Our commitment to the Falklands is absolute and unshakeable pic.twitter.com/pi0xd7OhYS — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) September 4, 2026

In his message on Thursday night, Milei maintained that the archipelago is Argentine “historically and legally” and said that “the islanders on their usurped territory do not have a legitimate right to self-determination and any argument on any such self-determination is invalid.” The president added that the islands “are our future” and that Argentina “needs to recover these islands.”

Milei also announced a decree to speed up the sanctions provided for under Law 26,659 against companies involved in hydrocarbon extraction in the disputed area, extending them to shareholders, directors and suppliers. He described the Sea Lion field, operated by Britain's Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum, as a “clear and present danger.” Production is expected to begin in 2028.

The address came after US President Donald Trump declined to commit his country's backing for the United Kingdom in any future conflict over the islands. Asked by broadcaster GB News, Trump recalled the 1982 war, said the British “comported yourselves very well” and took the islands back “pretty strongly,” but added that it is “a long way away, that's a big trip.” He also faulted London for not supporting Washington in the war with Iran: “Your country was not there to help me.” Trump made no commitment either way. The United States is formally neutral in the dispute, although it provided support to Britain during the 1982 campaign.

Hours before the address, US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers posted a photograph with Milei on X, captioned “exciting things are happening in the Western Hemisphere.”

Downing Street said earlier this week that the British position is “long-standing and unwavering,” that sovereignty rests with the United Kingdom and that the islanders' right to self-determination is “paramount.”

In the 2013 referendum, monitored by observers from six countries, island residents voted 99.8% in favor of retaining British Overseas Territory status, with three votes against. Argentina does not recognize that vote.

The Falkland Islands Government had not commented on the address at the time of publication. Former Legislative Assembly member Teslyn Barkman told the BBC from Stanley that the message had “probably irked every single Falkland islander.”