Falklands: Lords confirm UK’s unwavering support for Islanders right to self-determination

8th Tuesday, September 2026 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Baroness Winterton, “we have made clear to Argentina that the measures announced by president Milei will not change the UK’s unwavering commitment to the Islands”.

The issue of President Javier Milei’s speech last week with its threats to the Falkland Islands, Islanders right to self-determination and the Islands’ right to develop its resource, was addressed by the House of Lords on Monday.

Lord Callanan made a question on the matter to Baroness Winterton, who repeatedly replied on UK’s unwavering support for the Islanders and the Islands.

Lord Callanan, C, said, “my Lords I beg leave to ask a question of which I have given prior notice, the question is as follows, ‘To ask her Majesty’s government what recent discussions they have had, if any, with one, the government of Argentina and two, the government of the United States pertaining to the future of the Falkland Islands and what steps they are taking to ensure the security of those Islands.

Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, and Under Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific, FCDO replied, My Lords, the UK remains steadfast in its support for the Islanders right to self-determination. This is not the first time Argentina has made economic threats against the Falklands.

These threats have not prevented the community’s remarkable economic development and we have made clear to Argentina that the measures announced by president Milei will not change the UK’s unwavering commitment to the Islands.

The United States is our closest ally, they can have no doubt about our unwavering support for the Islanders.