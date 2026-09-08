Six in ten Argentines attribute Milei's shift on the Falklands to political convenience

Some 61.1% of Argentines believe President Javier Milei adopted his current position on the Falklands out of political convenience, against 24.7% who attribute it to conviction, according to a survey by the consultancy Management & Fit of a thousand respondents with a margin of error of 3%.
The poll was released after the address the president gave to the nation on Thursday, in which he said the islands “are Argentine by history and by right, there is no discussion about it” and announced he would speed up sanctions against oil companies operating in the area without Argentine authorisation. Nine in ten respondents were aware of that address.
The figures distinguish between support for the position and the credibility of the shift. The sovereignty claim enjoys majority backing in Argentine society, but Milei's call for unity inspired confidence in 41% of those consulted and distrust in 56%. On the content of the speech, 44.6% considered he had announced concrete measures and 44.2% that he had confined himself to general statements, a tie within the margin of error.
The position marks a change from his earlier statements. Milei has repeatedly declared his admiration for Margaret Thatcher, British prime minister during the 1982 conflict, and had acknowledged the islanders' right to self-determination, arguing that Argentina should persuade them to prefer being Argentine. That possibility was ruled out in Thursday's message.
After the speech, the Office of the President circulated the results of an open poll run by the newspaper Clarín on its social media accounts, according to which 81.3% of those who responded supported the announced measures. Such polls are not representative samples and are not comparable with probability-based surveys.
The government is drafting a national sovereignty defence bill to send to Congress, along with the terms of the National Security Council the president announced. Officials calculate the opposition will find it difficult to reject legislation strengthening the defence of national interests.
The issue emerged at an adverse moment for the government's economic agenda, little more than a year before the 2027 presidential elections. Unemployment tops Argentines' concerns at 36%, ahead of corruption and inflation; arrears on credit to individuals reached 17.5% in June, and 60% of respondents in another survey expect their personal situation to worsen in coming months. Peronist lawmakers are preparing a session in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday on maintaining treatment for people with disabilities and relief measures for indebted households.
The United Kingdom has administered the archipelago since 1833 and Argentina maintains a sovereignty claim. In the 2013 referendum, 99.8% of voters backed retaining British overseas territory status, with three votes against. Milei's speech followed remarks by Donald Trump, who said he reviews “every position” when asked about sovereignty over the islands, without committing to any decision.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Falklands - part of Argentina's imaginary territoryPosted 9 hours ago 0
Escude´explained that the intensification of ''territorial indoctrination'' had a snowball effect. It began in 1947 and by 1979 Argentinians were already mentally conditioned to go to war, if necessary to protect a particular image of the national
territory. The image taught to two generations of Argentinians was that the national territory was composed of two parts: ''the continental territory'' and the ''imaginary territory'' and the imaginary territory made up of the ''Antarctic region'' and the ''ocean islands'' (Parodi, C.A. quoting Escude´ C. 1988).
According to Escude´ this imaginary territory added from 1920 through 1950 included the Argentine Antarctic sector, the South Georgia Islands, the South Sandwich Islands, and the South Orkney Islands, which are included in school texts as if they were provinces, though Argentina exercised no control over these areas, and some were recognized holdings of other nations. From 1938 to 1948 alone, Argentina ''added'' 1.2 million square kilometres of territory, a figure schoolchildren began memorizing in 1947. The snowball effect of a pedagogy based on territorial indoctrination led in the end to military adventures such as the near war with Chile in 1978 and the Malvinas war in 1982. (Parodi, C.A. quoting Escude´ C, 1988).
A prime example of indoctrination Steve is the poster A Zit on a topic a few threads down the mercopress site.Posted 7 hours ago 0
claims Britain started apartheid. claims Britain started the slave trade, claims the Natives and Black people in Argentina where assimilated. LOL, claims a mythical Argentine town on the Falklands, claims a ridiculous inheritance theory, claims Britain accepted Spanish and Argentine sovereignty. the list goes on and on. and what is even worse. he thinks the Argentines will get control of the Falklands.
he is a naive ill informed child along with all the other fantasists,