Argentina claims Chile is committed to no logistic support for Falklands’ oil industry

10th Thursday, September 2026 - 08:25 UTC Full article

Presidents Milei and Kast met in Government House, Chile

The Argentine government has insisted, following the recent presidential Summit between Javie Milei and Chilean leaded Jose Antonio Kast, that their Andean neighbor will continue to strongly support Argentina’s claim over the Falkland Islands and will render no logistic support related to any hydrocarbons extraction in the Islands”.

This was announced by the Argentine presidency spokesperson, Adrian Ravier, Tuesday morning in the usual media conference. He added that it was a diplomatic non military announcement, involving no warlike conflict with UK, and that the naval base to be built in Tierra del Fuego as announced by president Milei will be 100% financed by Argentina with no collaboration from the United States or any other country.

“President Milei has asked Economy minister luis Caputo to provide the necessary budget funds for the construction of the naval base”.

The spokesperson message had been advanced a few days before by the Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno who stated that “Chile is supporting Argentina in its claim over Malvinas and denying any request for Chilean logistic support for oil from our Islands”.

If this turns out to be effective, it could mean no ports obviously in Argentina, but also in Chile, will be available to support of the oil industry in Falklands, at least as long as Milei and Kast are in office. What it not clear, or has been made public, is the Chilean business community to such strict and formal decisions.