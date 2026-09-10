Friends of BOTs describe President Milei’s announcement as ‘political theatre’

10th Thursday, September 2026 - 07:22 UTC Full article

The organization adds that “no sanction or dialogue in Buenos Aires can override their right to determine their own future”.

The organization Friends of British Overseas Territories has also published a strong statement in support of the Falkland Islands, its right to self-determination, to manage their natural resources, and thus oil development.

The statement is addressed to Argentine president Javier Milei latest announcements which it describes as ‘political theatre’. The organization adds that “no sanction or dialogue in Buenos Aires can override their right to determine their own future”.

Finally, “Falklands are British because the people who live there choose to be British”.

“Argentina can announce whatever sanctions it chooses, but that does not change the fundamental reality: the Falkland Islands are a self-governing British Overseas Territory, and their natural resources are lawfully managed by their democratically elected government.

“President Milei’s announcement is political theatre. Argentine measures may affect companies wishing to do business in Argentina, but they have no authority over activities licensed in Falklands waters and do not alter the sovereignty of the Islands.

“The Falkland Islanders have overwhelmingly and democratically chosen to retain their status as a British Overseas Territory. No sanction or speech in Buenos Aires can override their right to determine their own future.

“Oil development around the Islands is regulated by the Falkland Islands Government. Repeated attempts to pressure the Islanders and the companies working with them do nothing to advance diplomacy. They simply demonstrate Argentina’s continuing refusal to respect the Islanders’ democratic voice.

“Britain’s position remains clear and consistent: the Falklands are British because the people who live there choose to be British. That principle is stronger than any sanctions President Milei might announce”.

Friends of the British Overseas Territories is a charitable organization and political advocacy group based in UK, that seeks to raise awareness of the fourteen British Overseas Territories, BOTs, and raise funds for community projects. It has the backing of several prominent British politicians.

As a charitable organization it was founded in 2013, initially as a vehicle to foster ties between the young people of UK and the BOTs.

FBOT has also campaigned intensely on the Chagos Islands controversy, calling on the UK Parliament to support the Chagossian people whom must be placed at the heart of decisions about the future of their homeland, where they should be returned.

Chagossians were forcibly removed from the Chagos archipelago in the early seventies to set up a UK/US military base at Diego Garcia, one of the islands.

FBOT points out that “the principle that the people connected to Britain’s Overseas Territories should have a decisive voice in their constitutional future must continue to matter”.

In its address to the new government, under PM Andy Burnham, FBOTs said it will continue to make the case for a settlement centered on the Chagossian people, the security of Diego Garcia and a sustainable long-term future for the Chagos islands.