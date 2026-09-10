Gibraltar reaffirms British sovereignty on National Day, first since UK-EU treaty

10th Thursday, September 2026 - 21:19 UTC Full article

Crowds gather in Casemates Square for Gibraltar's National Day rally, marking 59 years since the 1967 sovereignty referendum. Photo: Jim Watt

Once again, it is the 10th of September, when Gibraltar celebrates its National Day on the anniversary of the 1967 referendum on whether to remain British or join Franco’s Spain. The result was decisive, and despite the demise of the fascist dictatorship, Gibraltar remains resolutely British.

A large crowd gathered in Casemates Square for the political rally, though it was not quite as packed as in previous years. Many people took advantage of the public holiday for a long weekend away, with some businesses closing on Friday to facilitate this.



As usual, a cross-party delegation attended from both Houses of the UK Parliament, including Amanda Martin (Labour), Martin Vickers (Conservative), Dr Al Pinkerton (Liberal Democrats), and long-time Gibraltar supporter Andrew Rosindell (Reform). Members of the House of Lords and a contingent of former MPs who hold the Freedom of the City were also present.

The UK Minister for Europe, Lord Stewart Wood, arrived late due to air traffic delays, making his first visit to the Rock for National Day.

Fabian Picardo, the Chief Minister, gave a lively speech reminding the crowd that—whatever others may think—the territory belongs to the people of Gibraltar, and nothing can change that. He indicated that this would be his final time taking to the platform as Chief Minister.

He read aloud a letter from King Charles and another from the UK Prime Minister, who reaffirmed that the UK Government remains “unwavering in its commitment to Gibraltar, to British sovereignty, and to the principle of self-determination”.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia noted that this National Day marks the first since the UK-EU treaty was signed. He added that the agreement proves preserving British sovereignty and maintaining close ties with Europe are not mutually exclusive.

He went on to say that self-determination means Gibraltar's future can only be freely and democratically decided by its people. That principle, he stressed, is neither weakened by the treaty, diluted by closer cooperation with European neighbours, nor diminished by ongoing work with the European Union to improve citizens' lives.

Organisers announced that the evening would conclude with a fireworks and drone formation display.