Iceland Foods to open first UK high street store in the Falklands in December

10th Thursday, September 2026 - 12:00 UTC Full article

Iceland Foods operates more than 950 stores in the United Kingdom, including its The Food Warehouse format.

British frozen food chain Iceland Foods announced Thursday that it has completed a deal to open a store in Stanley, the capital of the Falklands, in what the company describes as the first UK high street retail brand to establish itself in the archipelago.

The outlet, at K4, Ross Road East, will open in early December in partnership with local retailer Kelper Stores Ltd, part of the Fortuna group, a family business with a long presence in the islands. According to the company, the store will carry its own-label frozen range alongside brands with which it holds exclusive agreements.

The announcement describes the arrangement in two different ways: the company refers to a standalone store, while the head of the local partner describes it as the first franchise store in Stanley.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods, framed the opening in political terms, saying the company is “proud to be backing Britain” with the move, and said he would travel to the islands for the opening.

James Wallace, managing director of Fortuna, said the firm is “committed to investing in the community.”

Sarah Clarke, general manager of Kelper Stores, called it “a major milestone for the Falklands” and said it would broaden the range of products available to local shoppers.

Iceland Foods operates more than 950 stores in the United Kingdom, including its The Food Warehouse format.

Iceland Foods is recognised as the UK’s leader in frozen food and operates over 950 stores across the country, including The Food Warehouse locations, together with a multi-award-winning online shopping service.

It prides itself on being a convenient and friendly place to do the family’s weekly shop, as well as meet everyone’s daily top-up shopping needs for fresh, chilled, frozen food and groceries. For more than 20 years Iceland has also offered a unique, free home delivery service for in-store purchases.

Iceland was voted the UK’s favourite online grocery service at the Good Housekeeping Awards in 2021 and 2022. The retailer was also named the UK’s Best Online Supermarket in a survey by consumer champion Which? in 2022.

Iceland and The Food Warehouse enjoy exclusive partnerships with a range of leading brands including, Cathedral City, Harry Ramsden’s, Myprotein, Slimming World, Toby Carvery and TGI Fridays.

Iceland has always been a responsible retailer, operating under its ‘Doing it Right’ ethos. Recognised as the only UK supermarket to rank in The Sunday Times Best Place to Work for 2026, as well as 2025 and 2024,

Iceland is dedicated to doing the right thing in its supply chain and in the way it treats its people and customers. Iceland is also committed to minimising its impact on the environment and contributing to the communities where it operates by regenerating high streets, creating jobs, providing outstanding customer service and giving generous support to a range of good causes.

Founded in 2014, The Food Warehouse is part of Iceland Foods, which operates over 950 stores across Britain, including The Food Warehouse locations. All 200 Food Warehouse stores are large format stores with a car park, providing the value and convenience of a wholesale store without the hassle of membership.

The Food Warehouse is opening new stores up and down the country in retail parks and larger shopping districts. Each store is given a high-quality warehouse style fit out and covers between 10,000 and 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

The Food Warehouse offers great value, family-favourite products across frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines. With big deals, big choice and big packs across many big brands, customers can make great savings with bulk deals where savings are passed directly onto shoppers.