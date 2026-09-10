What to Expect from the NFL in Brazil in September

10th Thursday, September 2026 - 01:11 UTC Full article

It's no secret that the National Football League has designs on global expansion. This season, the NFL will host a record nine regular-season games abroad, returning to Europe for six games, Mexico for one, and hosting a first-ever game in Australia.

Brazil is also on the itinerary, where the NFL will return for a third time in three years.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

The Dallas Cowboys will 'host' the Baltimore Ravens in Rio

The game will take place on September 27 at 5.25 pm local time at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. It features the Dallas Cowboys as the designated home team, though that is only a technicality, and the Baltimore Ravens.

It's the first NFL game played in Rio de Janeiro

While the NFL hosted games in Brazil before, both fixtures were played in São Paulo in 2024 and 2025. Those games were sold out, packing the Arena Corinthians to capacity with over 47,000 fans in attendance. The Maracanã offers a different prospect with a capacity of over 73,000, but it's almost certain it will be sold out.

It's a rare foray abroad for the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys, widely cited as the most valuable sports franchise on the planet, have rarely traveled abroad – just once back in 2014 – so this is a significant moment for Dallas. Much has been made of the NFL's strategy to play more and more international games, but the concept is not universally adored by local fans.

The Ravens are favored for the win

While the Cowboys might be considered the most valuable sports team, they have been down on their luck in recent years. The NFL lines from DraftKings point to a Ravens' victory, yet it looks tight. The Ravens are second-favorites for the Super Bowl at the time of writing. The Cowboys are certainly not dismissed as contenders, however.

What to look out for – The Cowboys

The Cowboys enter the new season with plenty of questions. They finished the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record, missing the postseason. The team's management hasn't been too aggressive in the offseason, trading for Dee Winters and Rashan Gary, while adding Von Miller as a free agent. It's mostly a case of head coach Brian Schottenheimer working with the pieces he already has. A lot will depend on quarterback Dak Prescott, who may be heading into a pivotal point in his career.

What to look out for – The Ravens

The biggest story surrounding the Ravens is the fact that John Harbaugh will not be the head coach for the first time since 2007. Jesse Minter is now in charge. The consensus is that a mix of injuries, poor decision-making and ill luck derailed the Ravens' 2025 season after they surprisingly missed the Playoffs and finished with an 8-9 record. Linebacker Trey Hendrickson and guard John Simpson are among the new faces on the roster with big contracts.

Looking ahead

The NFL is doubling down on its strategy to play games abroad. Commissioner Roger Goodell also hinted recently that international franchises could be added to the league. It will be interesting to see whether the league continues turning up in Brazil every season as other nations and cities are keen to play host. But packing the Maracanã will be a significant boon, and something that the NFL will find difficult to ignore.