Trump says he could 'settle' any conflict over the Falklands, calling it a potential disaster

12th Saturday, September 2026 - 17:25 UTC Full article

He said he did not know whether they would be willing to travel that far, that it would take “weeks by boat,” and that the United Kingdom has “a little problem with immigration”

US President Donald Trump said in Dublin on Saturday that he expects to be called in if a new conflict breaks out between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Falklands, which he described as a “potential disaster,” and said he would probably be able to settle it.

Trump spoke to reporters alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during a two-day visit to Ireland. Asked whether he had raised the subject in last week's phone call with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, he did not answer directly, saying the matter is “very interesting” and that “here we go again.”

In the same remarks he questioned Britain's willingness to deploy forces to the South Atlantic in the event of an invasion like that of 1982. He said he did not know whether they would be willing to travel that far, that it would take “weeks by boat,” and that the United Kingdom has “a little problem with immigration,” another “with energy” and other matters to deal with. He added that for now there are two countries that are unhappy over the archipelago.

Trump on the Falkland Islands:



I don't know if the British would be willing to travel that far. It's very far away; you are talking about weeks by boat.



I am sure I will be called into that potential disaster.



I will probably be able to settle that. pic.twitter.com/MPrQ0UwnW2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 12, 2026

The remarks follow an interview with British channel GB News in which he sidestepped a question on whether the United States would come to Britain's aid. There he recalled the 1982 war, said the British had conducted themselves well, noted that the archipelago is a long way away and criticized Britain's absence from the military campaign against Iran, mentioning that the United Kingdom receives a large share of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Asked separately by the BBC whether the US position was under review, he said he reviews every position and that this is one of many. At no point did he state that he would not back the United Kingdom.

The United States has never taken a formal position on sovereignty over the archipelago, though it recognizes British de facto administration and provided support for the 1982 military campaign.

On Wednesday, Burnham told the House of Commons his government would be “relentless” in defending the islanders' right to choose to be British. In the 2013 referendum, 99.8% of voters chose to retain the status of a British overseas territory, with three votes against.

The comments come amid an escalation. Argentine President Javier Milei restated his country's claim in a televised address, saying the islands “are our future.” His government filed a criminal complaint on Monday against five companies linked to the Sea Lion oil project and raised to 60 the number of individuals and companies facing administrative proceedings, which remain open with no penalty applied. On Thursday, the State Department approved a possible sale of four Black Hawk helicopters to Argentina for US$140 million.

The 1982 war lasted 74 days and left 649 Argentine service personnel, 255 British and three islanders dead.