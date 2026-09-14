Falklands ex Chief Executive, Keeling holding temporary CEO job in Cornwal

14th Monday, September 2026 - 05:04 UTC Full article

Keeling served in the chief executive role at the Falkland Islands government from 2021 to 2025

A former chief executive of the Falkland Islands government is taking on a temporary leadership role at a council in the UK. Andy Keeling has been appointed by Cornwall Council as interim deputy chief executive and will start the job this week.

It comes after chief executive Kate Kennally went on a leave of absence. A council spokesperson said there could not be two chief executives at the same time but an officer could deputise if the chief executive was absent.

Interim arrangements were discussed at the chief officers' employment committee, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Keeling served in the chief executive role at the Falkland Islands government from 2021 to 2025. He was also previously chief operating officer at Leicester City Council.

Leigh Frost, Cornwall Council's leader, said Keeling had a wealth of experience and “will provide valuable leadership at an important time”.

“We are grateful to him for stepping into the role at such short notice,” Frost added.