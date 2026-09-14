Falklands RAF’s Voyager tanker back in MPA after support of US efforts in Iran

14th Monday, September 2026 - 05:10 UTC Full article

The need to reinforce allies across Middle East after US and Israeli attack on Iran forced the RAF to pull back its resident Voyager tanker from Falklands in April.

RAF air defenses protecting the Falklands Islands have been bolstered by the re-deployment of an Airbus A330 Voyager tanker aircraft back to Mount Pleasant airbase after a five-month long gap.

The need to reinforce allies across the Middle East after the US and Israeli attack on Iran in the spring forced the RAF to pull back its resident Voyager tanker from the Falklands in April.

Open-source aircraft tracking websites showed that a RAF Voyager flew to Ascension Island at the end of August and arrived at Mount Pleasant on 3 September. Since then, it has been flying patrols with the RAF Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet detachment in the Falklands.

In related news Falklands are upgrading their defense capabilities, and have launched a recruitment drive for a restricted circle of participants with drone operators among those being vetted. Falklands as reported in UK, are primarily hiring Britons with drone-flying experience.

While the locally-maintained volunteer force, FIDF, works close to Britain military personnel at MPC to safeguard the remote South Atlantic islands, it has further stated an interest in regionally integrated candidates, navigation skills and drones operating experience.

The latest controversy with Argentina and territorial claims over the Falklands had Foreign Office Minister Kirsty McNeill tell the Commons that there was no doubt over British sovereignty and reaffirmed the administration’s pledge to safeguard the democratic freedoms of the Falkland Islanders.

The Islands’ defenses have come under renewed political examination after president Milei’s escalation of tensions with Parliament seeking clear assurances over Britain’s extended strategic responsibilities.

Milei further capitalized on comments from Trump suggesting Washington was reviewing its position on the dispute showing them as evidence that international attitudes towards Argentina's claims are shifting.