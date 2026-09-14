South Georgia Fisheries Protection Vessel, 20th Anniversary of Pharos SG

14th Monday, September 2026 - 02:58 UTC Full article

The core mission of Pharos SG has been the enforcement of South Georgia’s internationally respected fisheries management regime

For the past twenty years, the Pharos SG has been a constant and vital presence in the waters surrounding South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, safeguarding one of the most remote and ecologically significant marine environments on the planet.

Chartered by the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) since 2006, the vessel has played a central role in protecting fisheries, supporting science, and upholding environmental governance across a maritime zone exceeding 1.2 million square kilometers. Falklands Post Office celebrates the occasion given the significance of the SG and SSI marine fisheries management.

Originally built in 1993 as a lighthouse and buoy tender for the Commissioners of Northern Lighthouses, the vessel—then named Pharos—was converted in 2006 into a dedicated fisheries patrol and logistics support vessel and renamed Pharos SG. Since then, she has operated primarily from Stanley in the Falkland Islands, spending extended periods at sea in the often hostile conditions of the Southern Ocean. The core mission of Pharos SG has been the enforcement of South Georgia’s internationally respected fisheries management regime. This includes deterring and detecting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, boarding and inspecting licensed fishing vessels, verifying compliance with licence conditions, and monitoring fishing activity throughout the year.

By maintaining a highly visible and capable patrol presence, the vessel has been instrumental in protecting valuable stocks of Patagonian toothfish and Antarctic krill, which underpin both the regional ecosystem and the sustainable fisheries economy. Beyond enforcement, the vessel has made an equally important contribution to science and conservation. In 2022, Pharos SG was fitted with a scientific echo sounder, an enhancement that has enabled the vessel to undertake acoustic surveys of Antarctic krill during the winter months, mapping krill abundance and distribution through hundreds of nautical miles of transects and providing critical data to support sustainable fisheries management and ecosystem protection. This work was so successful, it is now undertaken year round. Deployment of underwater cameras from the Pharos SG have showcased the incredible biodiversity of previously un-surveyed Benthic Closed Areas, whilst monthly plankton trawls contribute to a vital long-term data series in a changing environment.

The vessel also regularly provides logistical support to scientific research programs, including the transport of scientists, equipment, and supplies. This support has enabled long-term monitoring of wildlife populations and ecosystems, contributing directly to global understanding of climate change and sub-Antarctic biodiversity. Operating year-round in some of the world’s most demanding seas requires exceptional seamanship. Crewed by approximately 16 highly skilled officers and ratings, Pharos SG has demonstrated remarkable reliability and resilience, often spending two-thirds of the year on patrol. The professionalism of her crew has been consistently recognized as the cornerstone of the vessel’s success and longevity. After twenty years on the front line of fisheries protection, Pharos SG stands as a quiet but powerful symbol of South Georgia’s commitment to responsible ocean stewardship, enforcement, and conservation in one of the most remote corners of the world.

Technical Details, Design Bee Design, Photography Daniel Georgeson

Printer Cartor, Process Stochastic lithography, Perforation 13¼ x 13 per 2cms

Stamp Size 48 x 29mm, Souvenir Sheet Size 98 x 65mm

Production Co-ordination Creative Direction (Worldwide) Ltd