The Falklands economic development agency appoints Josh Smith as managing director

25th Friday, September 2026 - 21:35 UTC Full article

According to FIDC, Smith has built an international career over two decades, holding senior leadership positions in the UK Civil Service and previously working in Canada, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia

The Falkland Islands Development Corporation, the archipelago's economic development agency, announced on Friday the appointment of Josh Smith as its new managing director, subject to final relocation arrangements. He will succeed Zachary Franklin, who will conclude his tenure in December.

The corporation did not give a start date for the incoming director and said details on the transition would be announced in due course. Franklin took up the post in September 2022, after more than twelve years living and working in the Asia-Pacific region, meaning he will have served just over four years at the head of the organisation.

According to FIDC, Smith has built an international career over two decades, holding senior leadership positions in the UK Civil Service and previously working in Canada, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia across economic development, trade, innovation and public policy. Those details come from the corporation's statement and have not been independently verified.

“Following a highly competitive recruitment process, the Board is delighted to appoint Josh as Managing Director of FIDC,” said the organisation's chair, Michael Poole, highlighting his “strong combination of leadership, commercial experience and strategic vision”. Poole was a member of the Legislative Assembly between 2013 and 2017 and joined the corporation as development manager in August 2018. The board also thanked Franklin for his contribution, saying his leadership had “helped guide the organisation through an important period”.

Smith said he looked forward to working “with the Board, staff, government, businesses and the wider community”, and that the corporation “has an important role in supporting sustainable economic growth”.

Established in 1984 and largely self-funding, FIDC provides loans and grants and promotes economic diversification, investment and entrepreneurship across the archipelago. Its recent activity includes an internal artificial intelligence pilot project, leading a group of local businesses at the first trade expo held by the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators in Maryland in April, efforts to expand shipping links with a Valparaíso-based shipping group, and a feasibility study for a marina.

The handover comes as Argentina maintains 60 administrative proceedings open, with no penalty applied, and three criminal complaints covering ten companies and their directors over hydrocarbon exploration in waters near the archipelago. None of the allegations has been proven. FIDC's statement makes no reference to that situation.