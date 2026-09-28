Falklands at Labour Conference in Liverpool

28th Monday, September 2026 - 08:00 UTC Full article

PM Burnham is scheduled to address the conference tomorrow 29 Tuesday

British political parties are holding their annual round of conferences and Labour, in government, has chosen the city of Liverpool for a gathering that started on Sunday, 27 September and will last for three days until 30th September.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband spoke, and this Monday it will be the chance for Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey, with his promise of re-industrializing Britain. However the questions will be at what cost and financing, maybe new taxes? and what about defense and PM Andy Burnham’s international commitment to greater defense spending.

However all this will be consolidated for good or bad, with PM Burnham’s closing words on Tuesday 29th as Labour leader and PM, with the main focus on “Bringing Back Hope.”