British political parties are holding their annual round of conferences and Labour, in government, has chosen the city of Liverpool for a gathering that started on Sunday, 27 September and will last for three days until 30th September.
On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband spoke, and this Monday it will be the chance for Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey, with his promise of re-industrializing Britain. However the questions will be at what cost and financing, maybe new taxes? and what about defense and PM Andy Burnham’s international commitment to greater defense spending.
However all this will be consolidated for good or bad, with PM Burnham’s closing words on Tuesday 29th as Labour leader and PM, with the main focus on “Bringing Back Hope.”
The Falkland Islands Government are delighted to be returning to the Labour Party Conference this year!— FalklandsinUK (@FalklandsinUK) September 27, 2026
Come and find the Falklands Team at Stand D15 to hear more our beautiful Islands, wonderful environment and extraordinary Islanders! #LPC26 pic.twitter.com/cKcmhYkYc9
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