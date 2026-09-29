Argentina-Based Game Studio Releases New Game Based on The Walking Dead

29th Tuesday, September 2026 - 00:15 UTC Full article

When The Walking Dead comic began in 2003, few could have predicted what an incredible cultural phenomenon it would become. There have been countless TV spinoffs and various games as well.

One of the latest entries to the sprawling franchise is The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival from Argentine developer Odaclick Game Studio. This new offering reimagines the All Out War arc from the main series and gives players a chance to experience it in a new way.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival Reimagines Negan's War

The All Out War story arc involving Negan and the Saviors was one of the most iconic parts of The Walking Dead comics and the series. For people who want to experience it again, this game offers a way to do so, but with a fresh concept. It uses retro-style graphics and side-scrolling action, making it reminiscent of classic arcade games. This new take offers something different to the television show rather than attempting to recreate it.

Even though it's a visually unique prospect, there are still plenty of familiar faces and settings for players to enjoy. The game takes place across 12 levels and involves locations like Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Sanctuary. Players have the option to control Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, or Michonne, and the aim of the game is to take down Negan's Saviors along with hordes of walkers.

Latest Way to Experience the Franchise from a New Perspective

One of the best things about The Walking Dead franchise is the way it constantly throws up new ways for people to experience it. When the main show was in its early seasons, Telltale Games released an official offering that complemented the series but showed events from the perspective of different characters.

There have also been iGaming offerings over the years that have given players a new way to experience the series' main characters. These include The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead 2, and there's still a variety of bingo slots online despite the main series having already ended a few years ago.

In addition to these games, the numerous spinoffs have provided viewers with different perspectives of the zombie apocalypse. Fear The Walking Dead initially gave viewers a chance to see the start of the outbreak, while titles like The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon showed how different locations were affected.

Plans to Extend the Franchise Further

The game from Odaclick Game Studio isn't the only way that The Walking Dead franchise is continuing to expand. According to a recent report, Scott Gimple is open to new ideas for spinoffs in the future.

While he may have confirmed that there are currently no plans beyond Daryl Dixon and Dead City, he hinted that there could be more in the future. Stating “This is still, at the latest, the middle of Walking Dead's life,” it's clear the Gimple has plenty of ideas that we are yet to see. There is almost infinite potential for the franchise, with new settings and characters to explore.