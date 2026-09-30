Falklands Legislator meets PM Burnham and cabinet members at Liverpool

30th Wednesday, September 2026 - 06:00 UTC Full article

Falkland Islands Member of the Legislative Assembly Cheryl Roberts met and talked Monday evening with Prime Minister Andy Burnham and members of his ministerial cabinet in one of several receptions at the current Labor Party Annual Conference at Liverpool.

It was an opportunity for MLA Chery Roberts to express how grateful the Falklands are to the UK for their standing strong support to the Islands and Islanders.

We can see MLA Cheryl Roberts with PM Andy Burnham; with Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey; with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband; Secretary of Education, Lucy Powell; Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds; and with Secretary of Defense Wes Streeting, next to Richard Hyslop from FIGO.