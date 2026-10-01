British foreign secretary reiterates support for the Falklands in meeting with Cheryl Roberts

1st Thursday, October 2026 - 23:07 UTC Full article

Roberts holds the Trade, Industry and Mineral Resources portfolio in the archipelago's government and announced on September 21 the five-year extension of offshore hydrocarbon licences.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband hosted Cheryl Roberts, a member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, in London on Thursday, and reiterated to her that the United Kingdom “stands shoulder to shoulder” with the archipelago's residents and “remains steadfast” in supporting their right “to determine their own future and develop their own resources”.

Miliband posted the message on X after the meeting, held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The Legislative Assembly said the foreign secretary had expressed London's “unwavering” support for the archipelago. Neither side gave details of the topics discussed.

Roberts holds the Trade, Industry and Mineral Resources portfolio in the archipelago's government and announced on September 21 the five-year extension of offshore hydrocarbon licences.

It is the foreign secretary's first meeting with an assembly member since Argentina announced arbitration against the United Kingdom over the Sea Lion oil project on September 28, giving London two weeks to halt exploitation. The “shoulder to shoulder” wording echoes the response issued on September 30 by Overseas Territories Minister Uma Kumaran.

Argentina claims sovereignty over the archipelago and maintains that licences granted by the local government are invalid. In the 2013 referendum, on a 92% turnout, 99.8% of voters chose to retain the status of a British overseas territory.