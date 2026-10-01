Uruguay's foreign minister separates the “invaded island” from the money extracted from the Falklands

1st Thursday, October 2026 - 09:32 UTC Full article

The minister said this was the main subject of his conversation with his Argentine counterpart, Pablo Quirno, and denied discussing with him Uruguay's interest in acquiring British ships

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin argued that the Falklands dispute has changed in nature with oil exploration: one thing, he said, is “the invaded island” and “the fight against colonialism”, and another is “when a lot of money is taken from there”. His remarks come as Yamandú Orsi's government considers buying two patrol vessels from the Royal Navy, a deal that has already prompted a resolution from twenty deputies of Argentine President Javier Milei's party.

“When the process of oil prospecting by the United Kingdom began in the islands, the whole logic of the Malvinas issue changed,” he said on Wednesday on Canal 10's Arriba Gente programme, referring to the economic use of a territory he described as “taken colonially”. “That means that behind it comes military articulation, because you will try to defend those funds,” he said, calling for a move to “another phase” that includes reflection by the political system. He also said Argentina “is defending its rights and its heritage”.

The minister said this was the main subject of his conversation with his Argentine counterpart, Pablo Quirno, and denied discussing with him Uruguay's interest in acquiring British ships.

The United Kingdom has offered Uruguay three first-generation River-class offshore patrol vessels — HMS Tyne, HMS Mersey and HMS Severn — of which the defence ministry hopes to acquire up to two. A navy mission visited the Mersey in London in May, and a transfer could take place in 2028, when the Royal Navy retires them. No final decision has been taken. The search follows the cancellation in October 2025 of a contract with Spanish shipyard Cardama for two patrol vessels, which the government rescinded after finding “strong indications” of fraud.

The Uruguayan navy has raised technical objections, including the lack of a helicopter hangar. Opposition senator Javier García, a former defence minister, called the deal “more political than technical” and warned of the signal it would send to Buenos Aires in the current context.

In Argentina, deputy Damián Arabia and 19 other La Libertad Avanza lawmakers filed a draft resolution expressing “bewilderment and concern” over the possible purchase. “Our fraternal ties and Uruguay's historic, supportive and generous backing for the Malvinas Cause warrant avoiding this acquisition,” he wrote. The resolution is non-binding and the Argentine government has not lodged an official protest.

The remarks come amid an escalation. On Monday Argentina announced arbitration against the United Kingdom over the Sea Lion oil project; British Overseas Territories Minister Uma Kumaran replied on Wednesday that such conduct “raises questions” about Argentina's reliability as a partner. The United Kingdom maintains that the activity is governed by the archipelago's legislation in accordance with international law. In the 2013 referendum, on a 92% turnout, 99.8% of voters chose to retain the status of a British overseas territory.