Which Clubs Won the Summer 2026 Transfer Window?

2nd Friday, October 2026 - 05:12 UTC Full article

The summer window isn't decided by who makes the biggest signing announcement. It comes down to whether a club fixes real weaknesses, gives the manager players he can actually use, and avoids stacking one position while ignoring another. By that measure, Chelsea, Tottenham, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Manchester City have done the most coherent work so far as of August 6, 2026, even though the Premier League window doesn't close until September 1. It's still too early for a final judgment.

Chelsea Turned Depth Into Competition

Chelsea has assembled the deepest incoming group, although the spending only works if the coaching staff can establish a hierarchy quickly. Morgan Rogers brings Premier League ball carrying and final-third production, while Maxence Lacroix gives the back line recovery speed after his move from Crystal Palace. Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda widen the options on the flanks, and Valentin Barco offers cover across midfield and the left side. Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson are shorter-term additions, but their experience balances a squad still built around long contracts and young players.

Tottenham Rebuilt Around De Zerbi

Tottenham's logic is clear. Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke strengthen the first phase of possession, with Van Hecke already familiar with Roberto De Zerbi's demand for center backs to invite pressure before breaking a line. Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali bring more ball-carrying, range in passing, and energy in the press, while Martin Dúbravka adds experienced cover in goal. In total, the six signings have strengthened the spine, made the buildup less predictable, and given the coach more ways to play without just adding extra flair up front.

Madrid Closed Three Obvious Gaps

Real Madrid moved early and dealt with three separate needs. Marc Cucurella signed through 2032 to refresh the left side, Ibrahima Konaté added power and recovery pace in central defense, and Bernardo Silva arrived on a two-year deal to provide control between midfield and attack. That spread matters to anyone comparing outright prices on a betting site (Arabic: موقع مراهنات), because Madrid now has more credible answers against a low block, an aggressive press, and a direct transition team. Transfers cannot guarantee La Liga or Champions League success, but this group reduces the need to force the same eleven through every three-game week.

Milan Bought for the Coach

AC Milan has recruited with Rúben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 in mind. Gonçalo Ramos gives the front line a pressing striker who attacks the six-yard box, while Mario Gila has the Serie A experience and mobility to play as an outside center back. Sankhoun Diawara, signed from Troyes at 20, is the longer-term defensive bet rather than an immediate demand for 40 starts. Milan's work is narrower than Chelsea's, but the connection between coach, shape, and player profile is easier to see, which should shorten the tactical adjustment period.

City Chose Control Over Volume

Manchester City hasn't gone through a full rebuild under Enzo Maresca, but they have made one clear, targeted addition. Elliot Anderson stands out as the key signing: a 23-year-old England midfielder who can carry the ball under pressure, cover space defensively, and link phases without needing to dominate possession. Fans who use MelBet (Arabic: تحميل ميل بيت) will be able to see how his presence shifts possession-based markets, live handicaps, and City's match odds once the real competitive lineups replace preseason trial setups. Jeremy Monga has also been added as a long-term option on the wing at just 17, while goalkeeper Pierce Charles signed a five-year deal before heading out on loan to Queens Park Rangers for the 2026-27 season.

September Will Rewrite the Rankings

Right now, Chelsea seems to have the best mix of elite quality and squad depth, while Tottenham appears to have built the most balanced system for their manager. Real Madrid has been pretty surgical with their tweaks, Milan has doubled down on structure, and City has gone for a single, immediate midfield fix while still keeping an eye on the future. Still, this can all change in a heartbeat. One late exit in August can reopen the exact problems a new signing was supposed to solve. The real answer only comes once the window shuts, and then again when the season actually gets going: European nights, injuries, and rotation will show whether these squads are truly better or just look that way on paper.