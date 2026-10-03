Halliburton rules out Sea Lion after Argentina raised criminal and civil enforcement

US oilfield services company Halliburton confirmed on Friday that neither it nor its subsidiaries will work on the Sea Lion project or take part in hydrocarbon exploration or production in or around the Falklands, after Argentine authorities raised the prospect of criminal and civil enforcement.
In a statement issued in Houston, the New York Stock Exchange-listed company said it had been in contact with the “Argentine Federal Authority” regarding any involvement in the project. According to the statement, that authority raised questions about “criminal and civil enforcement of existing legislation”, pending criminal and civil legislation, and existing right-to-contract certification regulations. The company did not identify the body it had been in contact with. The statement refers to the archipelago as the “Malvinas Islands”.
It is the first time one of the companies targeted by Argentina's campaign has publicly set out the substance of the warnings it received. The pending legislation is the sovereignty bill Javier Milei's government sent to Congress on September 18, which extends prohibitions to all natural resources on the continental shelf.
The parent company's decision confirms the position announced in early September by the Argentine subsidiaries of Halliburton and Baker Hughes, following SLB, formerly Schlumberger. The three are the world's largest oilfield services companies. Halliburton Argentina said at the time that it “respects the sovereignty of the Argentine Republic”, and state oil company YPF welcomed the decisions. According to Argentine media, the foreign ministry warned the roughly 180 companies it notified that working with Sea Lion could bar them from operating in Vaca Muerta, the country's main unconventional hydrocarbon formation; Halliburton's statement makes no reference to that.
Sea Lion, about 220 kilometres north of the archipelago, is being developed by Israel's Navitas and Britain's Rockhopper under licences from the local government, with drilling expected to begin in early 2027. Rockhopper said on Wednesday it would press ahead with the project. The United Kingdom maintains that the activity is legitimate and governed by the archipelago's legislation, and in guidance published on September 15 offered to make its position clear to companies facing pressure from third countries. There was no British response, nor any from the project's companies, to this statement.
Argentina has 60 administrative proceedings open, with no penalty applied, and three criminal complaints against ten companies, and on Monday announced international arbitration against the United Kingdom. None of the allegations has been proven.
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Part of Argentina's main Argument via Milei's press release of 28 Sept 2026:Posted 9 hours ago +2
Through Resolution 2065 (XX), the United Nations General Assembly recognized the existence of a sovereignty dispute between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding the Malvinas, South Georgia, and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, and urged both governments to find a peaceful solution to the controversy through negotiations.
Furthermore, United Nations General Assembly Resolution 31/49 expressly urged both countries to refrain from adopting decisions that would entail unilateral changes to the situation while the process recommended by the General Assembly remains ongoing.
British response:
General Assembly Resolution 2065 “does not prohibit economic development or displace the Islanders' right of self-determination”, and that Resolution 31/49 “likewise does not limit or remove the rights of the Islanders to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development”. It adds that calls for negotiations “do not modify or dilute the obligation of nations to respect the legally binding right of self-determination”.
The decisions by the top service companies, Halliburton / Baker Hughes and Schlumberger are likely to be profit / loss calculations. Both companies work for YPF and likely make considerably more from activities in Argentina than are likely to be realized by the relatively minuscule Rockhopper operation. Having said that, if the past is any guide, there are always ways to get around restrictions. When Iran fell to the ayatollahs and when Gaddafi pursued nuclear weapons, both countries were subjected to supposedly airtight embargoes. Petroleum exploration and exploitation continued unabated with service technology provided via third party and 'informal' channels. I had personal knowledge of these deals back then and went as far as informing US intelligence in Athens of some of the shenanigans being channeled through Malta in Libya at the time.Posted 1 hour ago +1
UNGA 2065 XX Interests –v- Wishes (desires) Misused by Argentina (1 pg) https://www.academia.edu/107054389/Interests_Versus_Wishes_Desires_UN_Resolution_2065_Misused_by_ArgentinaPosted 35 minutes ago 0
Argentina’s UNGA 31/49 of 1976- A Defunct Resolution: https://www.academia.edu/107054389/Interests_Versus_Wishes_Desires_UN_Resolution_2065_Misused_by_Argentina