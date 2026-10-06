British Airways restores non-stop London-Buenos Aires flights and adds a daily Santiago service

6th Tuesday, October 2026 - 22:31 UTC Full article

According to the airline, it will be the only non-stop flight between London and Buenos Aires

British Airways will operate a daily non-stop flight between London Heathrow and Buenos Aires from March 28, 2027, continuing on to Santiago, Chile. A direct route between the British and Argentine capitals has not operated since October 2023.

The service, flights BA245 and BA244, will use a Boeing 777. According to the airline, it will be the only non-stop flight between London and Buenos Aires. The Argentine capital is currently served via Rio de Janeiro; from March, the daily London–Rio flight will no longer continue to Buenos Aires, freeing seats for the Brazilian market.

For Chile, the change means a new daily one-stop service via Buenos Aires, in addition to the non-stop London–Santiago flight the airline operates three times a week, according to the release and specialist aviation media.

“Buenos Aires has always been a key part of our South American network, and we are delighted to strengthen our commitment with a daily non-stop service from London,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways' director of network planning and strategy, as the airline marks 80 years of flights to the region.

The announcement, made on September 17, is part of a 25% increase in the airline's Latin American capacity for the European summer 2027 season, which also makes its San José, Costa Rica route year-round and adds new routes to Tanzania from May.

Chile's air traffic shows a market in decline. According to the Civil Aeronautics Board, 2,188,070 passengers flew in August, down 2.1% year on year; international traffic fell 2.8% and arrivals from Europe 2.2%.