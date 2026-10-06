UK agrees £190m Airbus deal to boost RAF's strategic airlift fleet of A400M Atlas

6th Tuesday, October 2026 - 09:08 UTC Full article

The British Forces South Atlantic Islands command utilizes the A400M's long-range capabilities to secure and monitor the remote British Overseas Territory.

The UK Ministry of Defence has signed a £190m contract extension with Airbus to deliver a 30% improvement in the availability of the Royal Air Force's tactical and strategic airlift fleet.

The 31-month extension to the medium-term contract will see Airbus continue its maintenance, repair and support for the RAF's A400M Atlas fleet from its UK Support Centre at RAF Brize Norton.

The contract extension through to April 2029 will mean that there will be a significant boost to operational capability and will increase the number of fully capable aircraft available each day from 10 to 13 by the end of next year.

One of them is permanently stationed at MPC in the Falkland Islands as part of No. 1312Flight

Defence Readiness and Industry Minister Luke Pollard said that the deal was a “vote of confidence” for the industry and Brize Norton.

“By boosting availability, we're strengthening the RAF's ability to conduct global operations and deliver on Nato commitments when it matters most,” Mr Pollard said.

The deal comes after “intensive” negotiations led by a small team from the A400M In-Service Support Delivery Team within the NAD Group at Brize Norton with the RAF, industry partners and Airbus.

The A400M Atlas is a cornerstone of the UK's air mobility capability, which is involved in supporting operations ranging from humanitarian relief to rapid troop deployment.

The continued support at Brize Norton will mean that the fleet is ready to meet the demands required without interruption.

“Airbus is proud to be a trusted partner to the Ministry of Defence, and this contract extension reinforces that commitment,” Kata Escott, Airbus Defence and Space UK's managing director, said.

“The A400M Atlas is the backbone of air mobility. Our highly skilled teams work side by side with Royal Air Force personnel and are fully focused on enhancing operational readiness, keeping the fleet mission-ready.”

The A400M Atlas, which has a 42.4m wingspan, is a strategic airlift aircraft powered by its four turboprop engines. The aircraft entered into service with the RAF more than a decade ago, and it is designed to go where other aircraft cannot.

It can fly at up to 40,000ft, while it can hold anything from a Chinook helicopter to 37 tonnes of freight. It can take off and land on beaches or rough terrain meaning it is indispensable for missions in remote areas.