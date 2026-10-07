Messi leaves Argentina's national team after 21 years with a fortune Forbes puts at US$1.1 billion

7th Wednesday, October 2026 - 10:00 UTC Full article

He announced his international retirement after the 2026 World Cup: “I emptied myself; I have nothing more to give.”

Lionel Messi played his last match for Argentina on Tuesday, a friendly against Benin that ended 3-0 at Buenos Aires' Monumental stadium before more than 80,000 spectators. At 39, he closes a 21-year international career while consolidating a fortune that Forbes estimates at US$1.1 billion.

The captain set up Nicolás Otamendi, who was also bidding farewell to the national team, for the first goal and Nico Paz for the second, and scored the third from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, his 126th goal for Argentina, a national team record. “This is surely the saddest day of my career and I will miss you,” he said after the match. The anthem was performed by Fabio Santana, a veteran of the 1982 war.

With the national team he won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 and the 2005 Under-20 World Cup. He announced his international retirement after the 2026 World Cup: “I emptied myself; I have nothing more to give.”

His activity off the pitch has grown. Forbes calculates he earned around US$1.8 billion over his career, before taxes and fees; other estimates put his net worth between US$850 million and US$1 billion. In the magazine's 2026 list of the highest-paid athletes he ranks third, with US$140 million, half from sport and half from endorsements and business.

At Inter Miami, where he is under contract until 2028, he receives US$28.3 million in guaranteed compensation, according to the league's players' union, and the club has said he will become a partner when he retires. He has had a lifetime contract with Adidas since 2017.

Messi owns or co-owns five clubs in four countries: Inter Miami; Leones de Rosario, chaired by his brother Matías; Unió Esportiva Cornellà and Club Deportivo Eldense of Spain's second division, whose purchase awaits approval; and Deportivo LSM of Uruguay's third division, which he joined in May 2025. He also owns six MiM hotels in Spain and Andorra, wine and fragrance lines, and real estate stakes in Rosario and Barcelona. The family holding company that manages his businesses, Limecu España 2010, moved its headquarters to Andorra in 2025.

“Business is something that interests me. I would like to keep learning because I know nothing and I am just starting out,” he said in November 2025.