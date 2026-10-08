FAO Food Price Index rises in September amid weather concerns and transport disruptions

8th Thursday, October 2026 - 07:37 UTC Full article

The FAO Cereal Price Index increased by 5.1 percent from August, averaging 17.2 percent higher than its September 2025 level.

FAO’s benchmark measure of world food commodity prices increased in September, due mostly to transportation disruptions and weather concerns that constrained availability as well as to higher quotations for crop-based commodity groups, according to new data released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally-traded food commodities, averaged 136.0 points in September 2026, up 1.5 percent from August and 5.8 percent from a year ago.

“We are seeing a persistent and increasingly broad based build up in global commodity prices, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea combine with climate shocks, putting pressure on energy, transport and key food commodities,” said FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero. “If sustained, these pressures will soon pass through to consumer food prices, especially in food and energy import dependent countries.”

The FAO Cereal Price Index increased by 5.1 percent from August, averaging 17.2 percent higher than its September 2025 level. World wheat prices increased by 6.3 percent, due to logistical constraints in the Black Sea region and dry weather in parts of North America ahead of sowing, while global maize prices rose by 5.6 percent from the previous month due to concerns over yields in the United States of America, reduced export availability in Brazil and disruptions to Black Sea trade. Ongoing uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz provided additional support to prices of biofuel feedstocks such as maize.

The FAO All Rice Price Index increased by 1.4 percent, as Indica quotations rose amid weather concerns and seasonally tighter supplies.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index increased by 0.9 percent from August, reflecting higher world palm oil prices associated with strong global import demand and concerns over the impact of dry weather on production prospects in Southeast Asia.

The FAO Meat Price Index declined by 1.1 percent, as pig and poultry meat prices fell amid abundant exportable supplies. Brazil’s bovine meat export quotations increased, supported by stronger import demand by United States, while ovine meat prices remained largely stable.

The FAO Dairy Price Index dipped by 0.1 percent in September, as declines in cheese prices slightly offset increases in milk powder quotations, and butter prices changed little.

The FAO Sugar Price Index increased by 6.1 percent from August, driven by expectations of tighter global sugar supplies in the 2026/27 season. Contributing factors included lower expected sugar production in Thailand, concerns over crop prospects in India due to below-normal rainfall and strengthening El Niño conditions, heavy rains in Brazil’s Centre-South growing region, and a decline in the area planted to sugar beet in the European Union.