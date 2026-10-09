Latin America's online betting rulebook is being rewritten, and compliance is now the price of entry

9th Friday, October 2026 - 00:34 UTC Full article

Brazil's regulated betting and gaming sector paid R$8.75 billion in federal taxes between January and July 2026, almost 77% more than in the same period of 2025. Across the Andes, Chile's courts are ordering telecoms to switch off unlicensed sites, while Peru is two years into a licensing regime of its own. For companies working in the region, the question is no longer whether online gambling will be regulated. It is how many different rulebooks they can afford to follow at once.

Brazil: a market built on a R$30 million ticket

Brazil opened its federal market on 1 January 2025 under Law 14.790/2023, which makes the Ministry of Finance responsible for authorising fixed-odds betting operators through its Secretariat of Prizes and Bets (SPA). A licence costs R$30 million and lets a company run up to three brands for five years. Licensed sites must use the .bet.br domain and identify players through their CPF number and facial recognition, and credit for bets is prohibited.

When the regime launched, 66 companies were authorised, but only 14 received definitive permits; most of the others were still waiting on documents such as betting-system certification. That technical hurdle is one reason a growing number of new entrants skip in-house development and launch on a turnkey casino solution that bundles the gaming platform, payment integrations, player-verification tools and back-office reporting, then adapt it to the regulator's standards.

The tax burden is also climbing. Receita Federal figures show the sector's federal tax bill rising sharply, and Complementary Law 224/2025 lifted the levy on gross gaming revenue from 12% to 13% in 2026, with further steps to 14% in 2027 and 15% in 2028.

Peru and Chile: two opposite answers

Peru chose licensing earlier. Law 31557 took effect on 9 February 2024, and within 30 days the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR) had received 145 operator licence applications and 184 requests to approve technology platforms and game types. Its implementing regulation, Supreme Decree 005-2023-MINCETUR, sets separate technical standards for betting platforms. Operators pay 12% on monthly net income.

Chile has no online licensing framework at all. Its Supreme Court ruled by three votes to two that online gambling is illegal unless expressly authorised by law, ordering telecoms including Claro, Entel, Movistar and WOM to block unlicensed betting sites. As MercoPress reported at the time, the Superintendency of Casinos counts more than 900 illegal betting sites, generating an estimated US$150 million a year. A regulation bill remains in the Senate, and telecoms regulator Subtel has since ordered internet providers to block 42 betting sites.

Argentina adds another layer. Licences are issued by individual provinces and the City of Buenos Aires rather than nationally, so an operator active in several jurisdictions holds several permits, each with its own reporting rules.

Why the technology stack became a regulatory matter

The common thread is that regulators now scrutinise software almost as closely as the companies that run it. Peru approves platforms and game modalities separately from operators. Brazil requires certified betting systems before a provisional authorisation becomes permanent. Chile enforces through network-level blocking, which pushes compliant operators to show clearly where their traffic and payments come from.

That explains why fewer new entrants build their systems from scratch. In regulated sectors from payments to lotteries, companies increasingly buy pre-certified infrastructure and adapt it market by market. The model mirrors banking-as-a-service in fintech, where smaller firms reach the market on infrastructure someone else has already certified.

The trade-off is control. A shared platform can shorten time to market, but the operator stays legally responsible for compliance, and one vendor's certification gap can stall several licences at once.

What changes in 2027

Three pressures will shape the next 12 months:

- Tax ratchets: Brazil's scheduled rise to 14% of gross gaming revenue will squeeze mid-sized operators already carrying the R$30 million licence.

- Enforcement by infrastructure: Domain blocking in Chile and Brazil, along with MINCETUR's power to block unauthorised websites and disrupt their payment services, makes unlicensed operation steadily more expensive.

- Legislative uncertainty: If Chile's Senate bill passes, it would open another major market with its own technical and tax requirements.

For governments in the region, regulation has become a revenue story as much as a consumer-protection one, and Brazil's licensed market is now a meaningful source of federal receipts. For operators, the arithmetic runs the other way. Entry fees, rising taxes and country-specific certification mean that growth in Latin America depends less on marketing budgets than on how efficiently one technology base can satisfy several regulators at once.