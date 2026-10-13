“Falkland Islanders will is to remain British, and we will uphold it”, PM Burnham told Trump

13th Tuesday, October 2026 - 09:13 UTC Full article

The Prime Minister believes a UK/EU summit will enhance chances for an open discussion “about our relationship with the EU in the longer term”.

“In my meeting with President Trump I raised the Falkland Islands and the clear and declared will of the Islanders to remain British”, revealed United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham in an oral statement to the House of Commons this Monday.

PM Burnham also emphasized that the point was made very clear in his speech to the UN General Assembly, “we will also always do whatever it takes to uphold Islanders’s will”.

The oral statement on his 22 September intervention before the UN General Assembly Burnham also reiterated support for Ukraine rejecting Russian aggresion, UK’s commitment with NATO and the proposal for a new National Centre for Information Defense, deepeniong collaboration with Germany, Italy and Japan.

On the Middle East situation he confirmed support for the US and Saudi Arabia, and protective security for shared bases.

“I want to thank our police and military personnel for their swift response. to the incidents at RAF Fairford and RAF Molesworth”, which he said is highly likely to have been coordinated and certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

As to relations with the European Union, the PM anticipated a UK/EU summit in Brussels on 20th November, with the purpose of boosting UK growth and controlling illegal immigration. And this includes cutting costs and bureaucracy for sectors like farming and its food trade with EU.

On immigration, “we could link up our law enforcement efforts once again, sharing more data and criminal records of foreign nationals as well as faster electronic evidence from the phones of those behind the gangs”.

And “I believe our chances of doing so will be enhanced by being open to a discussion about our relationship with the EU in the longer term”.

Beyond Europe, a confident Britain is ready to play our part on the global stage as we take up the presidency of the G20 in 2027. “I confirmed in New York that we will place AI centre stage in our presidency, capturing the incredible opportunities it presents while guarding against the risks”.

Finally, the message at the UN and to the world is clear, after a decade of turbulence, Britain is back and can be relied upon as a consistent and stable partner in an uncertain world, always upholding the shared values set out in the UN Charter.