Miliband: Falklands residents have the right to develop their resources “as they see fit”

13th Tuesday, October 2026 - 19:03 UTC Full article

“We will always stand up for the Falkland Islanders, their right to determine their own future, and their right to pursue legitimate economic development,” he added

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Tuesday that the people of the Falkland Islands “have a right to develop their natural resources as they see fit”, as he announced on X the British government’s measures to protect companies and individuals from Argentine sanctions.

“Today we have announced new measures under Protection of Trading Interests legislation to ensure people and companies are shielded from Argentinian threats. Attempts to intimidate those taking part in legitimate commercial activity are unacceptable,” he wrote. The message was shared by Government House, the governor’s residence in the islands.

The Falkland Islanders have a right to develop their natural resources as they see fit. Today we have announced new measures under Protection of Trading Interests legislation to ensure people and companies are shielded from Argentinian threats. Attempts to intimidate those taking part in legitimate commercial activity are unacceptable. https://t.co/haVKR68nPf — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 13, 2026

In an official statement, Miliband said the UK’s support for the islands is “steadfast” and that companies “should be free to make lawful commercial decisions without the threat of political coercion”. “We will always stand up for the Falkland Islanders, their right to determine their own future, and their right to pursue legitimate economic development,” he added.

The announcement coincided with Argentina’s request for provisional measures before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to halt the Sea Lion oil project. Argentina claims sovereignty over the archipelago and holds that the licences issued by its government are invalid.