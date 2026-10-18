Tesla’s new Roadster uses compressed air and fans to jump and drive upside down

18th Sunday, October 2026 - 12:31 UTC Full article

In the demonstration, held at SpaceX’s test site in McGregor, the prototype drove up a ramp, turned upside down, separated from it and completed a rotation before touching the ground

Tesla unveiled on Thursday in Texas a redesigned version of its Roadster electric sports car, developed with SpaceX, which combines suction fans and compressed-air thrusters to climb near-vertical surfaces, drive upside down and flip in the air. The company plans to begin production in 2028.

In the demonstration, held at SpaceX’s test site in McGregor, the prototype drove up a ramp, turned upside down, separated from it and completed a rotation before touching the ground. According to Tesla, the vehicle uses two systems. Fans reduce the pressure under the chassis so that outside air pushes it onto the track, producing up to 4,700 kilograms of downforce that boosts grip even at standstill. In addition, two carbon-fibre tanks holding 600 litres of compressed air feed ten nozzles that provide thrust to accelerate, jump and correct the car’s position, with no combustion.

Do a kickflip! https://t.co/DJ1Bq1yu8m — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

The company announced thrust of more than 80 kilonewtons and acceleration from zero to 97 kilometres per hour in 0.81 seconds. “It can basically fly like a rocket. It can do flips, crazy gymnastics, whatever you want really,” said Elon Musk, who acknowledged: “This is not necessarily a car optimised for safety.” The stored air allows only bursts of a few seconds, not sustained flight.

Tesla will offer three versions. Performance and Thrust, two-seaters, are already taking reservations with deposits of US$50,000 and US$250,000 respectively. Rocket, a single-seater with thrusters around the body, will be available by invitation only and is not approved for use on public roads. The company has not given dates for driver testing or explained how manoeuvres that lift the vehicle off the ground will be regulated.

Musk first unveiled the Roadster in 2017, with deliveries promised for 2020 that never materialised.