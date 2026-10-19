Argentina spent US$445 million on weapons and military equipment under Milei

19th Monday, October 2026 - 19:46 UTC Full article

The largest acquisition was 24 F-16 fighters from Denmark, agreed in April 2024 for US$301.2 million payable in five annual instalments

Argentina’s government spent some US$445 million on weapons, military and security equipment from when Javier Milei took office in December 2023 to August 2026, according to an analysis by the newspaper Infobae based on the state’s official procurement system and agreements signed with other countries. The figure already exceeds what was invested during the full terms of Alberto Fernández and Mauricio Macri.

Of the total, US$381.4 million went to the armed forces and US$63.7 million to federal security forces. Spending was concentrated in 2024, at US$357.8 million, against US$59.4 million in 2025 and US$27.8 million in the first seven months of this year. The calculation excludes salaries and running costs and converts peso purchases at each year’s average dollar rate.

The largest acquisition was 24 F-16 fighters from Denmark, agreed in April 2024 for US$301.2 million payable in five annual instalments. The first six aircraft arrived in December 2025 and another six in September; the Air Force expects the remaining twelve could arrive before December 2027. The F-16s restore to Argentina a supersonic combat capability it lost in 2015 with the retirement of its Mirages. The United Kingdom has in the past blocked sales to Argentina of aircraft with British components.

The government also bought eight Stryker armoured vehicles from the United States for US$20 million, with a letter of intent to acquire up to 235, and 48 Unimog trucks. Some of the equipment received under this administration was contracted by the previous government, such as four P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft bought from Norway for US$60 million and six Bell helicopters.

“Argentina needs armed forces with greater capabilities, readiness and resources to defend its sovereignty and strategic interests,” said Defence Minister Carlos Presti. According to the analysis, spending on these items under Fernández totalled US$428.7 million, and under Macri, US$72 million.