Lula and Bolsonaro agree to open their bank and phone records days before the runoff

23rd Friday, October 2026 - 10:13 UTC Full article

The initiative arose from a challenge Lula issued to his rival during Sunday’s televised debate

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro signed an agreement at the Superior Electoral Court on Thursday to simultaneously lift the secrecy of their bank, tax and phone records, and those of relatives and linked companies, three days before Sunday’s presidential runoff. Release of the data now depends on a decision by Judge André Mendonça, the case rapporteur.

The document covers the past eight years and provides for the information, requested from the Central Bank, financial institutions, the tax authority and phone companies, to be published on a public portal of the electoral courts. Lula signed in person; Bolsonaro did so through his lawyer, Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, who had sought to extend the period covered. Allies of the president expressed doubts about whether the senator would comply.

The initiative arose from a challenge Lula issued to his rival during Sunday’s televised debate. On Tuesday, the president filed authorisation with the court to open his data if Bolsonaro did the same. The senator made his acceptance conditional on including presidential corporate card spending since 2023, the schedule of First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, visits by the president’s children to the official residence, the use of official helicopters and the government’s links with former banker Daniel Vorcaro. Lula’s campaign accepted the conditions, according to its coordinator, Senator Camilo Santana.

The agreement comes amid mutual accusations of corruption. Bolsonaro is under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering in connection with the Banco Master case, and one of the president’s sons, Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, for alleged influence peddling. Both deny the accusations.

Polls show a statistical tie between the two candidates, who hold their final debate on Friday on TV Globo.