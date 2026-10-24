Bolsonaro apologises twice to Lula in a calmer final debate as polls show a dead heat

24th Saturday, October 2026 - 01:39 UTC Full article

The first apology came when Lula asked why he had voted against extending maternity leave as a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro. “It was a mistake,” Bolsonaro replied

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro apologised twice to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the last televised debate before Sunday’s runoff in Brazil, held on Friday night on TV Globo, which was more measured in tone than the first. The candidates arrived level: the latest Datafolha poll, published on Thursday, gives each 50% of valid votes.

The first apology came when Lula asked why he had voted against extending maternity leave as a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro. “It was a mistake,” Bolsonaro replied. “Today, after having children, I would vote completely differently.” Lula retorted: “When you had the chance to vote in favour, you didn’t.” The second came after the senator called the president “nine fingers”, a nickname referring to the finger he lost in a workplace accident as a metalworker. “I will not allow a militiaman to call me nine fingers,” Lula replied, contrasting his working-class background with his rival’s. Lula also asked him about having once referred to Bolsa Família as “Bolsa Fodder”.

Argentine President Javier Milei featured again. Lula compared his rival’s proposals with those of the Argentine government, and Bolsonaro turned the argument around: “In Argentina, the left governed for 20 years and destroyed the country. Milei began his government with 200% inflation.”

Bolsonaro, who won the first round with 47.03% of the vote against Lula’s 45.16%, focused on the cost of living and public debt. He promised to cut taxes, raise the minimum wage and pensions above inflation and not to privatise oil company Petrobras or Banco do Brasil, and challenged Lula for the vote in the northeast, his main stronghold: “I will be the most northeastern carioca you have ever seen.” Lula defended his investment in infrastructure and in that region, accused his rival of not knowing the country and recalled the oxygen shortage in Manaus hospitals during the pandemic.

The debate was held under new rules barring candidates from entering each other’s space, requested by Lula’s campaign after the first encounter. On Saturday, candidates may take part in events but can no longer ask for votes.