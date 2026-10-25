Defense and Falklands, PM Burnham call with Chilean president Kast

25th Sunday, October 2026 - 09:36 UTC Full article

The leaders began by outlining their shared ambitions to strengthen the two nations’ relationship including on defense, security, science and trade.

Ten Downing Street reported on Friday that Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke to the President of Chile, Jose Antonio Kast on Friday 23 October.

The leaders began by outlining their shared ambitions to strengthen the two nations’ relationship including on defense, security, science and trade.

On defense, the leaders agreed on the need for the UK and Chile to work together to modernize defense capabilities.

The Prime Minister also raised the UK’s interests in ensuring the Falkland Islanders retain the ability to exercise the right of self-determination.

The two leaders discussed the growing cultural, scientific and people to people links between the two countries, and the positive impact this has had on investment and infrastructure opportunities.

The leaders recognized the untapped trade opportunities between the two nations and agreed on the need for closer trading.

They both look forward to speaking again.

Regarding defense, next December Chile will be holding its annual Naval Expo, focused on the new concepts for modern naval warfare, and air and seas power, based on drones and un-crewed systems which the Royal Navy is already working on and has been identified as the Hybrid Navy.

For the event in Chile, a naval delegation from UK has been announced headed by Retired Admiral, former First Sea Lord and Chief of the Defense Staff, Sir Antony Radakin who will be lecturing on Lessons for Industry from Contemporary Conflicts.

Likewise two academics from the renowned British RUSI think tank (Royal United Service Institute), John Griffiths and Dr. Andrew Gee will also be participating in the conferences event.