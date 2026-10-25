Falklands Government reminds 2026 Census latecomers to submit returns

25th Sunday, October 2026 - 09:37 UTC Full article

All households are legally required to complete the census

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has reminded residents who have not yet completed their 2026 Census to do so as soon as possible.

All households are legally required to take part unless exempt, and residents are encouraged to submit their returns promptly and to contact the Census Team if they need assistance. Forms in Spanish and Tagalog are available on request.

What the census covers

The questionnaire is divided into three parts. Part 1 collects information about the household and must be completed by every household. Residents who have registered other properties that will be unoccupied on census night must also fill in Part 1 for each of those properties.

Part 2 collects information about individuals. It must be completed by, or on behalf of, every person normally resident in the household, including students currently overseas, people away from the islands on holiday or work trips, and those receiving medical treatment overseas.

Part 3 covers temporary visitors. If anyone in the household is visiting the Falklands temporarily, for three months or less, the household should complete this part on their behalf.

The Census Team can be reached on 28422 or 28437, by email at census2026@sec.gov.fk, or in person at the Policy Office, Secretariat, in Stanley.