Montevideo cements its role as a staging port for Antarctic expeditions

25th Sunday, October 2026 - 13:32 UTC Full article

The vessels that arrived were the Expedition, Ocean Albatros, Ocean Nova, Sylvia Earle, Ocean Explorer, Seaventure and Sea Spirit, ships with reinforced hulls equipped to sail in polar waters

The port of Montevideo welcomed seven polar expedition ships this week at the start of the Antarctic season, reinforcing the Uruguayan capital’s role as a staging point for cruise ships heading to the frozen continent.

The vessels that arrived were the Expedition, Ocean Albatros, Ocean Nova, Sylvia Earle, Ocean Explorer, Seaventure and Sea Spirit, ships with reinforced hulls equipped to sail in polar waters. In Montevideo they carry out crew changes, take on provisions and drinking water and undergo repairs before starting their itineraries.

According to Uruguay’s National Ports Administration, the Expedition completed part of its preparation in Montevideo and embarked 123 passengers, in an operation overseen by the port captain, Luis Varela. Ruben Jokas, head of shipping agency Velmaren, said some passengers fly into Montevideo and stay in the city before boarding, generating demand for accommodation, restaurants, transport and shopping as well as port services.

From Montevideo, the Ocean Albatros will continue to Buenos Aires, while the Ocean Nova and Ocean Explorer will head to Ushuaia, the main departure port for Antarctica.