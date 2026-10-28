Adderstone builds on the foundations of hangar success with new Stanley House contract

28th Wednesday, October 2026 - 10:28 UTC Full article

M. Wallbank (Managing Director), G. Vatamanu (General Foreman) and Natasha Greenland (General Manager), Adderstone Co. (Falkland Islands) Ltd, outside the newly completed FIGAS hangar, Port Stanley.

Adderstone Construction (Falkland Islands) Limited, part of the Newcastle-headquartered property and construction group, has been awarded a further contract by the Falkland Islands Government, shortly after completing the redevelopment of the FIGAS aircraft hangar in Port Stanley.

The redevelopment gives the islands' air taxi service a hangar built for the long term, keeping communities connected to schools, farms and medical care.

Work is now underway on Adderstone's next Falkland Islands Government contract: upgrading residential amenities at Stanley House. Built in 1878, it is one of Stanley's oldest and most prestigious buildings, and since 1981 it has been where children from the islands' farms and settlements live while they attend secondary school. Children on remote farms,some more than 200 miles from Stanley, are taught at home by travelling teachers until secondary school age. At that point, many move to Stanley and board at Stanley House if their families live too far away to travel each day.

Both projects reflect Adderstone's growth strategy in the Falklands: long-term investment in the infrastructure and buildings that matter to island communities. Stanley House plays a role in island education every bit as vital to daily life as the hangar itself.

Martyn Wallbank, Managing Director of Adderstone's Falkland Islands division, said: “We see our relationship with the Falkland Islands Government as a lasting one, and it rests on doing what we say we'll do. We said we'd deliver on the hangar, and we have. We'll deliver Stanley House in exactly the same way.”

Colin Summers, Director of Public Works, Falkland Islands Government, said: “Adderstone delivered the hangar project on time and to the required standard, and that performance speaks for itself.

“We’re building a longer-term partnership with our delivery partners, including Adderstone, focussed on the essential infrastructure and upgrades that make a genuine difference to life on the islands.

“The FIGAS hangar and Stanley House are examples of that, and we hope there are many more in the future.”

Natasha Greenland, General Manager for Adderstone's Falkland Islands division, added: “I've lived here my whole life, and my family's been here for generations before me.

”That’s why both of these projects matter so much to me - and to families here. They’re about keeping islanders connected to each other, and now, giving children from across the islands a better place to call home while they get their education. That means the world to me, and it’s exactly why we’ll make sure we get this one right too.”

Adderstone's Falkland Islands division is part of a wider Group with operations across the UK and internationally, spanning affordable housing, civil engineering, construction, commercial property management and fit-out.