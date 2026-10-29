IMF expects Brazil to become the 8th largest economy in the 2027 ranking

29th Thursday, October 2026 - 08:33 UTC Full article

Brazil in 2026 figures as the tenth largest global economy

Brazil is expected to return to eighth place in the global GDP ranking for 2027, overtaking Russia and Italy, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its World Economic Outlook report, released this month.

IMF points out that Brazil’s GDP, which measures the value of goods and services produced in the country, is expected to reach US$2.80 trillion next year. This year Brazil is expected to finish in tenth place. A trillion in 12 zeros.

Likewise for 2027, United States is expected to remain the world’s largest economy, followed by China, Germany, India, UK. Follows the IMF top ranking for next year,

1. United States: US$ 34.44 trillion

2. China: US$ 22.94 trillion

3. Germany: US$ 5.66 trillion

4. India: US$ 4.52 trillion

5. United Kingdom: US$ 4.49 trillion

6. Japan: US$ 4.47 trillion

7. France: US$ 3.65 trillion

8. Brazil: US$ 2.80 trillion

9. Italy: US$ 2.77 trillion

10. Russia: US$ 2.68 trillion

11. Canada US$ 2.63 trillion

According to the IMF’s projections, Brazil is expected to maintain that position through 2031, the final year covered by the forecast. Brazil’s highest position in the global GDP rankings was seventh, a ranking it held in 1995 and from 2010 through 2014.

The rising star. One of the highlights of the IMF’s forecast is India, which is expected to jump from sixth to fourth place, overtaking the United Kingdom and Japan. By 2031, India is projected to move into third place, ahead of Germany.

The United States and China are expected to retain the top two positions, in that order, through 2031.