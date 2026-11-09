The first Islander aircraft built entirely in the UK arrives in the Falklands

9th Monday, November 2026 - 15:59 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Government Air Service (FIGAS) is welcoming a new Islander aircraft on Monday, VP-FTS, the first of the type to be assembled entirely in the United Kingdom, which arrives in Stanley from Punta Arenas, Chile, after a delivery flight of almost three weeks.

It is due to land at around 2.30 p.m., after a celebratory run down Stanley Harbour and a flypast of the aerodrome.

The aircraft was built from detail component level at Britten-Norman's Bembridge facility on the Isle of Wight, marking the return of full civil Islander manufacturing to the United Kingdom, according to the Falkland Islands Government.

It made its first flight on September 3 and was handed over to FIGAS Chief Pilot Troyd Bowles on October 8. It left the UK on October 20, fitted with ferry tanks, and flew via Iceland, Greenland, the United States and the length of South America before reaching the islands.

“Islanders remain the most suitable aircraft for FIGAS operations. They're well suited to our short runways, offer a practical payload, and are familiar to our crews and engineers,” said FIGAS General Manager Duane Stewart. MLA Roger Spink, portfolio holder for Commercial Services, said the fleet provides “a vital link for our Camp community”.

FIGAS has operated Islanders for more than four decades, flying from short grass and gravel strips on passenger, freight and mail services between settlements, as well as medical flights, environmental monitoring and charter work.