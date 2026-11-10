Falklands Sports Complex, the joint effort of Government and private sector companies

10th Tuesday, November 2026 - 10:38 UTC Full article

The National Sports Council, NSC, has delivered this project as a community service at no fee; the Falklands Government has provided the funding for design, procurement and construction

The opening of the new multi-sports Falkland Islands National Sports Complex makes the Islands’ community reflect on the joint effort that brought this to fruition.

The National Sports Council, NSC, has delivered this project as a community service at no fee; the Falklands Government has provided the funding for design, procurement and construction, supplemented by major donations from private sector companies. Access, parking and services has been provided by FIG under a separate contract.

Local design company Ajax Ltd. were retained to provide design and engineering services, and have themselves sub-contracted architectural services, design and project assistance to Arch Henderson Ltd from Aberdeen.

The Complex is estimated to have cost in the range of £5 million.

The NSC has one paid part-time employee to provide project management services, and the NSC Project Board oversaw the project, interfacing as required with the FIG Joint Supervisory Committee. Local company SG Accounts provides project accountancy services. All of the works, other than specialist installation supervision, have been delivered by local contractors and suppliers.