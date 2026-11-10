Princess Anne and Sports VIPs present at official opening of Falkland Islands Sport Complex

10th Tuesday, November 2026 - 10:55 UTC Full article

HRH The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will be present at the opening this Tuesday

The Falkland Islands Government and National Sports Council are proud to announce the official opening of the Falkland Islands’ new National Sports Complex, this Tuesday 10 November, in the presence of HRH The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Attending VIPs from the world of sport include Katie Sadlier, CEO of Commonwealth Sport, and Andrew Inkster, Chair of the Island Games Association.

Other international sporting VIPs have offered their congratulations to the Falklands and the Sports Council on this long-awaited boost to provision for the Islands’ sporting community.

Lord Moynihan, Olympic rowing silver medalist and Chair of the British Olympic Association for London 2012, said “nothing could give me greater pleasure than learning of the new national sports facility there. What’s particularly impressive is it’s going to cover so many sports – and there’s already so much sporting activity in the Falklands. So this is a very special occasion for me, it’s a special occasion for the BOA, and I congratulate you all.”

Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lankan World Cup-winning cricketer in 1996, expressed how impressed he was “that you have built a cricket pitch as well. Infrastructure plays a major part in the development of sport, and this investment will support all athletes to perform better and to have a dream to achieve their goals. I hope one day I can visit this beautiful place and see it for myself.”

Baroness Davies of Devonport, Olympic silver medalist and Commonwealth Games champion swimmer, offered her “many congratulations on your fantastic new sports complex in the Falkland Islands. What a brilliant thing that you’ve done. Young people need sport more than ever, we need to look after ourselves, we need to have fun, we need to get off our mobile phones. I wish you all the best.”

Sophie Kurzman, emerging Jackaroo with Australian bowls, competed alongside the Falklands earlier this year in Australia: “Opening up facilities like this and supporting their athletes is one of the most fundamental things a country can do for its athletes and itself. So a huge, heartfelt congratulations.”

Brigadier Charlie Harmer, Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, said he had “had the privilege of playing sport in lots of places, but to be able to play here, at the National Sports Complex, is a huge privilege for me, and indeed for the rest of my forces, be they Army, Navy or Royal Air Force. For us to have a chance to be a part of this community and continue to support the development of Falkland Islands sport is very, very important to us.

Numerous young Falkland Islanders competing overseas and at the national level have also sent messages of congratulation back to Stanley.

The National Sports Complex is a joint project between FIG, the National Sports Council, and private sponsors. Five and a half years in the making, it represents the first major investment in Falklands sporting facilities since the construction of the Stanley Leisure Centre and Swimming Pool some 30 years ago, with the long-term strategies of ensuring sport for all, achieving sporting excellence, and safeguarding and strengthening sport.

Chair of the National Sports Council, Mike Summers OBE, said “the creation of the National Sports Complex has already enabled additional developments like the cricket pitch and the archery Gold Centre. The 3G floodlit pitch already delivers significant enhancements in junior football participation, overall skill levels and the introduction of touch rugby. We look forward with huge anticipation to the use of the new sports hall to provide opportunities in a wide range of existing and new sporting activities, and providing a key focus for community development. Whilst enhancements to sports assets and outcomes has been our primary driver, this development also offers significant opportunities to those who manage the health of the Falklands population, with exercise tailored to all ages and abilities, and to all sectors of society. This is a major investment in sport, but most important of all it is an investment in our community.”

Steve Dent, FIG’s Director of Development and Commercial Services, said he was “absolutely delighted to see the National Sports Complex opening its doors. This is a hugely positive development for the Falkland Islands and, most importantly, for the next generation of young athletes. It will provide an expanded range of opportunities for young people to discover new sports, develop their skills, challenge themselves and reach their full potential. I am excited to see the breadth of opportunities this facility will create and the positive impact it will have on sport and physical activity in our community for many years to come.”

Marcus Morrison, Stanley Leisure Centre Manager, said “it is incredibly exciting to see the National Sports Complex completed and ready to open its doors to the community. As Manager, it is a proud moment to see a facility that will create new opportunities for people across the Falkland Islands and help meet the growing demand for sport and physical activity, complementing the already popular Stanley Leisure Centre. What excites me most is the potential to welcome teams and athletes from around the world, showcasing both our sporting ambitions and the unique community spirit of the Falkland Islands.”

The facilities now on offer will contribute to health and wellbeing in the Islands, and the huge support we get through the Falklands’ engagement with international competitions like the Island Games and Commonwealth Games.

The complex encompasses a floodlit all-weather football/rugby pitch; an indoor centre for archery, bowls, and cricket nets; and a new 50x52m sports hall to cater for existing and new sports, including (Gl)ice-hockey, indoor football, basketball, netball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, weightlifting, and climbing. Exercise studios will also facilitate yoga, Pilates, dance exercise and ballet, as well as spin classes.

The sports hall additionally incorporates changing rooms, office and storage areas, a mezzanine viewing area, and a potential café area; and the all-weather pitch is equipped with spectator stands and toilets.

All of these works, other than specialist installation supervision, have been delivered by local contractors and suppliers.

The facility as a whole is already reaping considerable rewards, including burgeoning youth attendance, new women’s and girls’ teams in several sports, and fresh qualifications and training in various disciplines.

MLA Roger Spink, portfolio holder for Development and Commercial Services, said “the new sports facility and all-weather pitch funded by the Falkland Islands Government, as well as considerable contributions from the private sector which enhanced its facilities, together with the Falklands companies involved in its construction, shows what can be achieved by teamwork. The construction led by the NSC Chair and his team will provide a range of first-class facilities for a wide range of sport in our community, improving physical health, mental resilience, and social connection. I’m sure I echo the thoughts of the entire community in saying how delighted we are to be able to welcome Her Royal Highness and Sir Tim back to the Islands for this official opening.”

The National Sports Complex will go a long way to giving our sportsmen and -women the proper conditions in which to enjoy a wide range of sports and exercise programs, and better prepare for international events.