British polar ship Sir David Attenborough sails from Montevideo for Antarctica

16th Monday, November 2026 - 18:57 UTC Full article

A call at the Falklands is scheduled for December 8 to 13, before returning to Rothera

The British polar ship RRS Sir David Attenborough sailed from the port of Montevideo on Saturday bound for Signy Island in the South Orkneys to continue the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) 2026/27 Antarctic season, in a year in which the United Kingdom is without its military polar patrol ship, HMS Protector.

The vessel left the Uruguayan capital at around 9.20 a.m. on November 14, according to ship-tracking records. According to the official BAS schedule, it will remain at Signy station from November 20 to 24 and then operate at Rothera station, on Adelaide Island, from November 28 to December 4. A call at the Falklands is scheduled for December 8 to 13, before returning to Rothera. BAS has not detailed what tasks the ship will carry out during its stop in the islands.

At about 129 metres long and able to break ice a metre thick, the Sir David Attenborough carries personnel, scientific equipment and supplies to British research stations and conducts oceanographic studies in polar waters. It is the main vessel of the season BAS began in late October, which includes the largest penguin census ever carried out in Antarctica. The ship is registered in the islands’ maritime register, which Argentina does not recognise and has protested in the past, according to Escenario Mundial.

The season is taking place without HMS Protector, the Royal Navy’s polar patrol ship. The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed on October 26 that the vessel would not take part in the 2026/27 season due to “unforeseen circumstances” and that it is working with other government bodies to find alternatives. According to the website, the patrol ship was towed to Devonport after a breakdown, and London is assessing whether it is worth continuing to repair it. The Sir David Attenborough, a scientific and logistics vessel, is not a direct replacement for the Protector, which also carried out patrol and hydrographic survey duties.