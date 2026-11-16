Falklands: Princess Anne and community celebrate the opening of the spectacular Sports Complex

16th Monday, November 2026 - 00:29 UTC Full article

Photo: FITV

Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, officially opened the Falklands’ spectacular new sports complex as part of the agenda for her visit to the South Atlantic islands, which will also include a sea passage to South Georgia.

Anne, a distinguished sportswoman in her younger years, was impressed by the complex, by the many disciplines that can be practiced there, and by what such an emblematic facility means for the Falklands community.

Together with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess began the day with a visit to Cape Pembroke and the restoration works at the lighthouse, which for so many decades guided mariners approaching the capital, Stanley.

MLA Cheryl Roberts, who initiated the restoration project and has been its driving force, partly for family reasons, gave a brief account of the undertaking before the royal visitor unveiled a plaque commemorating her visit and tour of the lighthouse.

The royal agenda also included a visit to Tussac House, where the Princess greeted staff assembled outside the building before touring the facilities and meeting some of its residents. Tussac House is a residential home for vulnerable people, built and maintained by the Islands’ government.

On finally reaching the complex, Anne met the lawn bowls, archery and cricket teams at the Gold Centre, the facility dedicated to those disciplines, in which the Falklands have stood out in international competition despite the small size of their population.

After trying her hand at lawn bowls, Anne moved to the outdoor facilities to plant a tree commemorating the occasion. On the full-size football pitch, the royal couple watched football and touch rugby practice. Inside the main building, the Princess met athletes, both women and men, mid-exercise on a large sport climbing wall, which drew her particular interest. She also met competitors from the netball and hockey teams, training on a brand-new synthetic ice rink.

The Princess then spoke briefly with the staff involved in the construction of the complex, followed by a meeting with Mike Summers of the Falkland Islands National Sports Council, who delivered a short address marking the opening.

“Our greatest hope in building these facilities is to see people of all ages, and from every sector of the community, enthused by the opportunity to take part in sport; for every sector of the community, in facilities of international quality, so that they can develop their talents, their skills and a team mentality, while helping to build positive community development.”

He added: “The role of sport in a community is of immense value in promoting the ideals of the Commonwealth: humanity, equality and destiny.”

Summers took the opportunity to thank everyone involved in creating the Sports Complex, noting “that only local contractors were used, which makes me immensely proud.”

Before unveiling the plaque commemorating the official opening, Princess Anne said how delighted she was to take part in the honors of the occasion, adding: “my congratulations to all those who have been involved. Sometimes these things seem a simple matter to carry out, but they often turn into something rather more complicated. But again, the Sports Complex you have is extraordinary, and my congratulations to everyone for taking the time to make use of it and enjoy it. Thank you very much for your efforts.”

Speaking to the weekly Penguin News after the visit, Summers said “the Princess showed immense interest in the Falkland Islands and in sport in general.”

“It was an extremely successful opening. I am very grateful to everyone who came to support us and be with us, and again, many thanks to all those who have made this possible.”

The occasion drew guests of honor beyond the royal couple: the Falkland Islands National Sports Council also received Katie Sadleir, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Sport, and Andrew Inkster of the Island Games Association, two organizations of international standing in which Falklands teams compete regularly, and with notable success given the Islands’ small population.

Sadleir described the complex and its facilities as “fantastic… this is something that will clearly be critical to community development and to advancing performance across the different sports.”

Inkster, for his part, said: “these are really fantastic facilities for a community like this one in the Falklands. We have 24 member islands in our association and this would, without a doubt, be the envy of them all.”

More than sixty countries take part in the Commonwealth Games. The International Island Games Association (IIGA), in turn, sets a population ceiling of 125,000 for its participants, who must also be associated with a sovereign state.