Milei and Bullrich: a rift becoming routine ahead of the 2027 election

16th Monday, November 2026 - 01:07 UTC Full article

Bullrich has a 46% favourable and 50% unfavourable rating, against 33% and 60% for Milei

The tension between Argentine President Javier Milei and the ruling party’s Senate leader, Patricia Bullrich, has become part of daily life in La Libertad Avanza less than a year before the 2027 presidential election, and over the weekend it reached the international press. The British newspaper Financial Times devoted an analysis to the dispute on Saturday, citing a poll that ranks Bullrich as the most popular figure in the ruling camp.

According to the survey, carried out in late October by Sergio Berensztein’s consultancy and researcher Eduardo D’Alessio and shared with the newspaper, Bullrich has a 46% favourable and 50% unfavourable rating, against 33% and 60% for Milei. The Financial Times described the former security minister as “a veteran lawmaker who brought crucial centrist voters to Milei in 2023” and, according to Ámbito, said some donors see her as an alternative should the president’s re-election prospects deteriorate. A person close to Bullrich denied to the British newspaper that the senator plans to leave the ruling party or run outside it.

Mixed signals are multiplying on social media. Milei posted an Instagram message without naming anyone: “There are people willing to sink the ship when they realise they cannot be the captain.” Shortly afterwards, he shared posts backing a Milei-Bullrich ticket capable of winning “in the first round”. According to Ámbito, the government includes both those who believe the limit has been reached with Bullrich and those who argue for offering her the vice-presidential candidacy as soon as possible. Presidential chief of staff Karina Milei has called a meeting of the government’s political council for Tuesday.

The dispute coincides with the ruling party’s legislative push, which on Tuesday begins committee debate on a political reform to suspend the open primaries, known as PASO. Cabinet chief Diego Santilli insists “the votes are already there”, although doubts persist in the Senate, according to Ámbito.

The reform has also run into an unexpected obstacle in Neuquén province, where Governor Rolando Figueroa has called provincial elections for February 14, 2027, with alliances to be registered by December 4. Some allied lawmakers are using the early vote as an argument against the reform. “They want to change the rules in the middle of the game. If Neuquén votes on February 14, that’s it. I won’t support it,” Congressman Oscar Zago, a former head of the libertarian bloc, told Ámbito.

The government also faces a difficult economic backdrop: country risk hit its highest level in a year in early November, and Pope Leo XIV criticised during his recent visit an economy not “at the service of the person”.