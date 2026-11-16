Milei’s government races to suspend primaries and pass the budget before year-end

16th Monday, November 2026 - 18:54 UTC Full article

The stated aim of suspending the PASO is to cut public spending

Javier Milei’s Argentine government is accelerating a legislative agenda in the final weeks of the year whose priority is the suspension of the open primary elections, known as PASO, along with approval of the 2027 budget, reform of the Central Bank’s charter and the sovereignty defence bill, which toughens sanctions on companies operating in the Falklands without Argentine authorisation and has been cleared by committee in the Chamber of Deputies since late October.

The stated aim of suspending the PASO is to cut public spending. According to El País, the measure could also give Milei an advantage in the October 2027 presidential election: the Peronist opposition has no common candidate and, without primaries, is more likely to run divided across several lists. Abolishing them would also complicate a possible candidacy by Senator Patricia Bullrich should she decide to run outside La Libertad Avanza, amid tensions with Milei and his sister, presidential chief of staff Karina Milei.

Bullrich, the ruling party’s Senate leader, is tasked with securing the votes. According to local media, the ruling party has 33 senators willing to suspend the primaries and needs at least four more. Committee debate begins this week.

The 2027 budget will also be debated in committee on Tuesday, and the Chamber of Deputies plans to vote on it on Wednesday, November 25. Allied governors are demanding more funds for infrastructure in the provinces and payment of outstanding debts, while increases for universities, disability services and science, three areas hit by government cuts, remain without agreement. If approved, the bill will go to the Senate.

Two weeks of ordinary sessions remain, not enough for the whole agenda, so the government has already said it will call extraordinary sessions in December.

Political tensions resurfaced after the visit of Pope Leo XIV, which the president of the Argentine Bishops’ Conference, Marcelo Colombo, described as “an oasis in the desert”. The economy, with monthly inflation of around 2% according to El País and country risk at its highest level in a year, weighs on the government’s prospects.