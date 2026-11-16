Orsi praises “excellent” ties with Milei and Lula’s re-election ahead of the Mercosur summit

16th Monday, November 2026 - 20:47 UTC Full article

Orsi also praised Lula’s regional role and described his October 25 re-election as “fundamental”

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi described his government’s relationship with Javier Milei’s administration in Argentina as “excellent” and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s re-election in Brazil as “fundamental”, in a Mercosur assessment given in Madrid less than three weeks before the bloc’s summit of heads of state in Montevideo on December 4.

“The relationship is excellent,” Orsi said of Argentina at a breakfast forum organised by Nueva Economía Fórum, according to Europa Press. “Things we had never achieved, we did achieve with this government.” The Uruguayan president, of the left-wing Broad Front, attributed the good ties with Milei’s government to fluid contact even from “different philosophies and positions”, citing as examples progress on dredging the access channel to the port of Montevideo and the resolution of tensions over HIF Global’s green hydrogen plant project in Paysandú. Both countries also agree on the need to make Mercosur more flexible and modern.

Orsi also praised Lula’s regional role and described his October 25 re-election as “fundamental”. “It is good news because of the positions both candidates took on integration,” he said.

The remarks come at a time of strong tensions within the bloc. Relations between Argentina and Brazil are at their lowest point following Milei’s repeated attacks on Lula and the departure of defeated candidate Flávio Bolsonaro from Brazil via Argentine territory. Paraguay is also going through an institutional crisis after the removal and arrest of President Santiago Peña over the collapse of Ueno Bank, with his successor, Pedro Alliana, sworn in ten days ago.

The Montevideo summit, which will close Uruguay’s pro tempore presidency, is expected to address the debate on making the bloc more flexible and ongoing trade negotiations with Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Japan. The trade agreement with the European Union has applied provisionally since May 1.