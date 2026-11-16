Uruguay among the region’s most productive countries, but with below-average growth

16th Monday, November 2026 - 01:29 UTC Full article

At the current pace, the region would not regain its 2013 productivity and employment conditions until around 2029

Uruguay ranked fourth in Latin America and the Caribbean for labour productivity per hour worked in 2025, according to a report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), but the indicator grew by only 0.6% during the year, below the regional average of 0.7%.

The Panorama of Productive Development Policies in Latin America and the Caribbean 2026, which compares the value generated per hour worked across 28 economies in the region, places Uruguay behind only Guyana, the Bahamas and Barbados, and ahead of Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

The trend in the indicator is less favourable. While Uruguayan productivity rose by 0.6%, other economies in the region recorded much higher increases, such as Paraguay (3.3%), Argentina (3.1%) and Chile (3%). The biggest gains were in Guyana, at 18.7%, St Vincent and the Grenadines, at 3.5%, and the Bahamas, at 3.4%. Across the region as a whole, labour productivity per hour grew by 0.7% in 2025, down from 0.8% in 2024.

ECLAC warns that Latin America and the Caribbean remains trapped in a low-growth dynamic linked to stagnant productivity and difficulties in transforming economic structures. At the current pace, the region would not regain its 2013 productivity and employment conditions until around 2029. To reverse this, the organisation recommends strengthening productive development policies, improving the adoption of technology by companies and aligning worker training with the needs of economic sectors.

In October, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2026 growth forecast for Uruguay to 1.3%.