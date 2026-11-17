Falklands close November with cricket, archery and hockey after opening Sports Complex

17th Tuesday, November 2026 - 13:40 UTC Full article

Cricket against Costa Rica, the archery competition, and Princess Anne alongside the lawn bowls team during the opening of the Complex.

The Falklands are going through a month of intense international sporting activity, a week after the official opening of the new National Sports Complex in Stanley.

A series of T20 cricket matches against the visiting Costa Rica side was played in the archipelago in recent days. Running alongside it is an archery competition with international teams, under the name North South Archery Tournament.

Also in recent weeks, hockey teams across different age groups competed in Iquique, Chile, in the Drakons Cup.

The local calendar closes at the end of the month with the Falklands Games, scheduled for November 27, 28 and 29.

The National Sports Complex, opened on November 10 by Princess Anne during her visit to the archipelago, required an investment estimated at around £5 million, funded by the Falklands government with contributions from private sector companies. It is the first major investment in the Islands’ sporting facilities since the construction of the Stanley Leisure Centre and Swimming Pool some thirty years ago.

The facilities include a floodlit all-weather football and rugby pitch; an indoor centre for archery, lawn bowls and cricket nets, known as the Gold Centre; and a 50 by 52 metre sports hall for synthetic ice hockey, indoor football, basketball, netball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, weightlifting and climbing. Exercise studios also allow for yoga, Pilates, dance exercise, ballet and spin classes. The complex complements the existing Stanley Leisure Centre, which houses the swimming pool.

The opening was attended by officials from international sporting bodies in whose competitions Falklands teams take part: Katie Sadleir, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Sport, and Andrew Inkster, of the International Island Games Association.

The Falklands competed in July 2025 at the Island Games held in the Scottish archipelago of Orkney, where 24 island groups took part, and expect to attend the next edition, to be held in the Faroe Islands from July 3 to 9, 2027, with 27 island teams anticipated. The archipelago also took part in the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland, between July 23 and August 2 this year.

Mike Summers, of the Falkland Islands National Sports Council, said work would continue towards delivering the Sports Strategy agreed by the Legislative Assembly, encouraging every sector of the community to get involved in sport, both competitively and recreationally, in an environment that promotes inclusion and the values of sportsmanship.